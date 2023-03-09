Cobs Bread fundraising for local hospital with hot cross buns

March 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A bakery in Orangeville is fundraising for the local hospital to support its critical work, caring for sick and injured individuals across the region.

All month, Cobs Bread is collecting donations for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, and on April 1, $2 will be donated to the hospital for every six-pack of hot cross buns sold.

The bakery’s owner, Heather North, said the fundraiser is an easy and delicious way for people to support an essential not-for-profit organization in the community.

“Headwaters Health Care Centre is working to provide the best care. With your help, you are making them better. Whether for priority equipment, professional education or hospital renovations, [your donations] will make a meaningful impact,” said North.

There are multiple flavours of hot cross buns available at Cobs.

The bakery offers traditional fruit, triple chocolate, cranberry orange and apple cinnamon.

North said they make for an excellent Easter treat.

“Our hot cross buns are incredible. Like once somebody has them, they come back over and over,” she said. “You’ll see the same customer three times a week just for the hot cross buns.”

She added that customers should get the hot cross buns while they can, as they’re a seasonal treat, discontinued after Easter on April 9.

“It’s a good time to stock up on your hot cross buns… you can freeze them,” North noted.

She said it’s been easy to fundraise for Headwaters since most customers are familiar with the hospital or have used it themselves at some point.

In addition to fundraising for Headwaters, Cobs raised around $7,500 for Family Transition Place on its opening day last July.

Since Cobs’ products are baked fresh daily, leftover baked goods are donated to not-for-profits in the community at the end of the day.

The business also gives freshly baked goods to local youth groups, sports teams, school breakfast programs and the Orangeville Food Bank.

North said Cobs tries to be community-minded and lend support where it can.

The bakery is located at 489 Broadway, Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)