CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Dufferin County Detachment and Digital Forensic Investigators have arrested and charged a Shelburne resident following an online child sexual abuse investigation.

“On November 30, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a Shelburne residence where multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis,” say Police. “As a result of this investigation, Jacob Costante, 28-years-old, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.”

The accused appeared in a bail hearing and was released on numerous conditions.

The charge has not been proven.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP CSEU will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

“Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to protectchildren.ca and download the ‘Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business’ brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.”

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety.

Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation, or if you have information regarding Internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information online at cybertip.ca.

POLICE WARN OF PORCH PIRATES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding online shoppers to protect themselves this holiday season.

“There’s no doubt online shopping makes finding that perfect gift easier, but it’s also made it easier for thieves to steal your purchases right from your doorstep,” say Police. “The good news is that you don’t have to be a victim if you follow a few simple steps aimed at sending the porch pirate away empty-handed:

Request a signature on delivery;

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home;

Arranged to have packages delivered to your workplace – if able;

Track your delivery online so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered;

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect;

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door;

Choose in-store or curbside pickup;

Shop locally and help retailers in your area.

“If packages are stolen from your home, please be sure to report the incident to your local police and the company that delivered your purchase. Reporting the crime gives police valuable information about potential theft trends in your area. If investigators know there’s a problem, police can dedicate resources to problem areas.”

To contact your local OPP detachment, call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

IMPAIRED CHARGES

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation following a single vehicle collision investigation in the Town of Mono.

“On December 6, 2022, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the 20th Sideroad in Mono,” say Police. “Officers located the driver and vehicle and were led into an impaired operation investigation. The lone driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

As a result, Akashdeep Dhillon, 21, of Melancthon, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Fail to remain

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in January 2023, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

