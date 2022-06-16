CDS goaltender Pietersen leads Canada to glory

June 16, 2022

By Robert Belardi

Country Day School student Mari Pietersen stood on her head to prevent a USA comeback, as she and Canada defeated the USA 3-2 to capture their sixth under-18 women’s world hockey championship title.

Pietersen shut the door in the third period stopping all of the USA’s 10 shots to hang on for the victory. The Country Day School netminder had 29 saves on 31 shots.

Heading into the tournament, the USA had previously won five of the last six gold medals dating back to 2015.

In the preliminary round of the competition, Canada had suffered a brutal 7-0 defeat against their border rivals.

But, in turn, when it came down to the final, the Canadians were more than ready and immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Alexa Aubin, Ava Murphy and Jocelyn Amos were responsible for giving Canada the upper hand.

However, in the second period, the USA stormed back with two goals in seven seconds thanks to Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright. But Pietersen, composed and focused, recalibrated her stance in between the pipes and ensured that puck was to never cross the red line for the remainder of the game. She was later named player of the game.

This has been quite the remarkable year for Pietersen as the CDS student committed to Boston University’s women’s hockey program back in December.

Director of Communications and Marketing at CDS, Kim Sillcox shared that Pietersen had set her sights on Boston University since grade nine.

The BU Terriers, pursued the local netminder, following a showcase tournament with the Aurora Panthers roughly three years ago.

Pietersen helped Canada capture their sixth gold medal at the U18 worlds.

