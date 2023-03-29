CARJACKING INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a carjacking incident.

“On March 21, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a robbery of a motor vehicle on Chinguacousy Road, north of King Street,” Police say. “The victim was operating their vehicle and reported being passed by a black sedan, possibly a BMW or similar and forced to stop. Two male suspects exited the vehicle, one of which brandished a weapon and forced the victim to exit their vehicle at which time the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

“The stolen vehicle is a black 2018 BMW 300. Both suspects were described as black, wearing dark-colored clothing, and over 6 feet tall. One suspect had a mid-length beard, while the other had a small amount of facial hair, a moustache, and a goatee. The suspects were heard speaking a different language which was unknown to the victim.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation or have dashcam footage of the area during that timeframe should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The following are tips in the case of a carjacking:

Always remain cognizant of your surroundings;

Lock doors and close windows while in your vehicle;

If approached by a person with a weapon or mention of a weapon, give your vehicle up without resistance;

If you feel as though you are being followed, drive directly to the nearest police station;

Use an audible alarm that can easily be activated to draw attention to your location;

Reverse into parking spots as this allows you to drive away if you notice someone approaching your vehicle;

If possible, always park in a well-lit area at night;

Equip your vehicle with a GPS tracker to assist police with their investigation.

Use heightened awareness when in these vulnerable areas:

Gas Stations: Keep doors locked while pumping gas;

ATMs: Extra vigilance should be exercised at night and while using machines not enclosed in a structure;

Home Garages: Close your garage door at the earliest opportunity;

Parking Garages and Lots: Continue to be aware of surroundings and look for well-lit and populated areas to park;

Intersections and when stopped in traffic;

Parked in your vehicle: When stopped or parked in your vehicle, keep the doors locked. Avoid distraction such as a mobile phone that prevents you from being aware of your surroundings.

Safety tips for a parked vehicle:

As you approach your car, look around. Additionally, don’t use the key fob to locate your car as it may help carjackers verify their target;

Walk from behind your car and try to look into it;

Lock your door as soon as you are in your seat (this is the single-most effective countermeasure to carjackings);

Start your engine right away.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On March 25, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a vehicle into the ditch on Highway 9, near Montainview Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, an arrest was made since officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. No injuries were reported.”

As a result, Arthur Cruise, 61, of Barrie, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 13, 2023, to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence.

