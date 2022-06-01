Canadian company launches Bolton-themed Monopoly

June 1, 2022

By Zachary Roman

The entirety of the Village of Bolton is up for sale to aspiring real estate tycoons — in a board game, that is.

Outset Media, a company based out of Victoria, B.C., announced on May 24 it had partnered with Walmart Canada to create a Bolton-themed version of the ubiquitous board game Monopoly.

Founded by David Manga in 1996, Outset Media is a wholesale supplier and manufacturer of toys, games, and puzzles.

In a media release, Outset Media’s public relations coordinator Jared Clarkson said the new Bolton-Opoly game draws attention to some of the great things Bolton offers. Some of the properties players of Bolton-Opoly will find for sale include: Humberview Secondary School, Glen Eagle Golf Club, Humber River Heritage Park, Landmark Cinemas, Founders Park, The Bolton Farmers’ Market, Downtown Bolton, Albion Bolton Community Centre and James Bolton Public School.

Clarkson said board games saw an increase in popularity during the pandemic and that it enabled Outset Media to create more versions of Monopoly for different places in Canada.

Jean-Paul Teskey, Senior Vice-President of Outset Media, said, “These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community. The support that communities across Canada have given these games has made it possible for Outset Media to add dozens of additional cities and towns in brand new games that will be released throughout 2022.”

Bolton-Opoly is being released at a time when Bolton is celebrating its 200th anniversary.

On June 5, 1821, a man named George Bolton purchased the lands which are now Bolton. The community is celebrating its bicentennial a year late due to the pandemic and a wide range of events to mark it are being held on the weekend of June 4 and 5.

The limited-edition game of Bolton-Opoly is available now at the Bolton Walmart and online on Walmart’s website.

