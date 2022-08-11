“Call 911”

August 11, 2022

That is the headline for Sheralyn Roman’s column [last week].

I agree with and applaud her comments especially when it comes to the dire straits in which our health care system finds itself.

Yes, we have had a terrible three (now coming up to four) years of an atrocious pandemic that has cost lives, affected livelihoods, and tested our patience in our health care system and trust in the government that runs it. Doug Ford and now Sylvia Jones are uttering the same lame promises and vague platitudes that they offered in the 2018 election “For the people.” Now it is “Get it done!” But what has been done in the last four years of this government to stop the hallway medicine that Doug Ford promised to stop, the closures of ICU units, the cancelled surgeries, the declining health staff, and the deteriorating physical structures that we call our hospitals? And more importantly what is going to be done now?

Doug and Sylvia came out of their cubbyholes for a brief appearance this past week and just as quickly ran away again without saying anything new. If you email a comment/question to Sylvia today, you receive an automated message saying, “Sorry, but due to the number of emails and calls coming our way, we are not able to answer your concerns and we have forwarded your query to an automated service” that may or may not reach the Minister’s desk.

The most telling way that Sylvia seems to handle our problems appeared in a Toronto Star editorial cartoon that showed Sylvia’s butt sticking out from a hiding place under Queen’s Park ministry desk. Not encouraging signs from either one of them who have gleaned a majority government from only 18% of the total number of voters voting in this last election.

What were we thinking? After the last four years, what did we really expect? We should have been more careful about what we wished for as we are now getting it.

Privatized health care anyone?

David McRae

Caledon

