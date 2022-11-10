Current & Past Articles » Sports

Caledon’s Watt excels at Royal Horse Show

November 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A Caledon rider proved to be a talented competitor at an event at the Royal Horse Show recently.

The reserve championship title in the Pommies Cider Co. Junior/Amateur 3’3” Hunter division went to Julia Watt of Caledon, ON, riding Cirque, owned by High Hill Equestrian.

Shannon Walter of Campbellville, closed out her 2022 competition season on a high note by winning the event Nov. 7.

Walter and Chantilly Lace qualified to compete at the Royal Horse Show in the Junior/Amateur 3’3” Hunters, a new division that serves as a stepping-stone between the 3’ Adult Amateur Hunters and the 3’6” Amateur-Owner Hunters.

The 100th anniversary edition of the Royal Horse Show marks the pair’s fourth time showing at the prestigious year-end event together.

This year’s Royal Horse Show showcases the very best in horse sport with an elevated CSI5*-W rating from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).  For more information and to purchase tickets for the Royal Horse Show, the marquee event of the 100th Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, please visit www.royalfair.org/horse-show.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
