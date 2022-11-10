Caledon’s Watt excels at Royal Horse Show

November 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A Caledon rider proved to be a talented competitor at an event at the Royal Horse Show recently.

The reserve championship title in the Pommies Cider Co. Junior/Amateur 3’3” Hunter division went to Julia Watt of Caledon, ON, riding Cirque, owned by High Hill Equestrian.

Shannon Walter of Campbellville, closed out her 2022 competition season on a high note by winning the event Nov. 7.

Walter and Chantilly Lace qualified to compete at the Royal Horse Show in the Junior/Amateur 3’3” Hunters, a new division that serves as a stepping-stone between the 3’ Adult Amateur Hunters and the 3’6” Amateur-Owner Hunters.

The 100th anniversary edition of the Royal Horse Show marks the pair’s fourth time showing at the prestigious year-end event together.

