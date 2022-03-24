Caledon’s draft Official Plan ready for review

March 24, 2022

By Mark Pavilons

The draft Official Plan, which is an overarching policy document that will guide Caledon’s growth and development to the year 2051, is now ready for public review and feedback.

“Developing the Official Plan has been a collective effort between residents, businesses, community groups and more,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “The draft Official Plan represents the time and energy we have all spent providing our input. And now, just as important, I encourage everyone to get involved and have your say by attending the open houses and public meeting or submitting your comments.”

“The Official Plan strives to maintain a high quality of life for residents and sets out the expectations for future community and employment areas, transportation and municipal services, and use of land,” says the Town. “Provincial and Regional requirements have identified Caledon as a place for growth. Our Official Plan will guide how we do that in an inclusive way, while balancing land that is protected.”

Some of the key changes being proposed:

Developing mixed use and complete neighbourhoods.

Updating design guidelines for new development to balance growth and maintaining Caledon’s heritage culture.

Working towards net zero emissions by 2050 – further enhancing the Town’s commitment to minimizing the impacts of climate change.

Further develop relationships with Indigenous Communities.

Updating the transportation master plan which includes public transit, traffic calming, road design and more.

Ensuring affordable housing is in place.

Protecting, maintaining, enhancing and/or restoring the natural environment.

“Everyone in the community can provide feedback, and it’s easy to participate. Your input will inform and shape plans that meet the needs of our community for the next 30 years. Open houses will provide an opportunity to learn about the draft Official Plan, ask staff questions and provide comments.”

They will be held:

Monday March 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (in person) at Albion Bolton Community Centre.

Wednesday March 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (virtual meeting).

Monday, April 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. (in person) at Town Hall.

In addition to the Open Houses, a public meeting of Caledon Council will be held on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Full details including the draft Official Plan, meeting registration and more can be found at haveyoursaycaledon.ca.

