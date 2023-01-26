Caledon’s 2023 Tree Seedling Program has begun

Program gives residents affordable way to enhance their green spaces, fight climate change

By Zachary Roman

Though we’re in the thick of winter, spring will soon be just around the corner.

Caledon residents looking to add more trees and shrubs to their property, whether for beauty or to help save the environment, can now make orders online for the Town of Caledon’s tree seedling program.

On January 13, the Town announced the opening of its online storefront for the program.

Residents, businesses, and even schools can place orders through the storefront. Trees, potted shrubs, bundled seedlings, and mulch mats are all available for purchase.

“Our Tree Seedling Program provides a great opportunity for residents to grow Caledon’s tree canopy while maintaining or improving landscaping at an affordable price,” said Mayor Annette Groves in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Since 2002, this program has distributed an estimated 194,000 trees to Caledon landowners and is a critical tool that supports Caledon’s climate change initiatives.”

In the media release, Town staff explained the program is intended to enhance green space, reduce the impacts of climate change, improve air quality, and help Caledon contribute to provincial tree planting goals.

A varied inventory of plant species has been prepared for Caledon residents this year.

Potted deciduous hardwood tree species available include: red oak, silver maple, sugar maple, red maple, red/silver cross maple, white birch, hackberry and tamarack. The Town noted that every purchase of a potted tree includes a tree protector at no extra charge.

Potted shrub species available for purchase include: ninebark, fragrant sumac, American hazelnut, red osier dogwood, serviceberry and eastern chokecherry. Coniferous softwood seedlings offered include white cedar, white pine, and white spruce. Finally, cocofibre mulch mats round out the inventory being offered by the Town.

Caledon’s online tree seedling storefront can be found at caledon.ca/seedlings and orders will be accepted there until May 5. However, inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis so those interested may want to consider placing an order sooner rather than later.

The Town said residents’ orders will be ready for pickup on May 27, and more details about pickup day will be released closer to that date.

Residents who live on properties two acres in size or larger are eligible for special programs and planting services from the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Credit Valley Conservation. More information about these programs can be found through links available on the Town of Caledon’s website.

