Caledon United U17 girls won Ontario Cup, advance to national championships in B.C.

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Burlington Force Soccer Academy 2 midfielder Carsyn Weber skied the ball over the bar, giving Caledon United U17 girls the 0-0 (6-5) victory in penalties to secure the Ontario Cup.

Following the victory, head coach Giorgio Iannizzi said this is where his team envisioned to be one year ago.

“Our goal has always been, since last year, to represent our province at nationals which is held in Surrey, B.C., this year. That’s been ultimately our goal. We’re not really satisfied yet,” Iannizzi told The Citizen.

“We’re going to continue to prepare for the next three or four weeks and go out there and play some of the best teams in all of Canada from every province. We’re really confident we have one of the best teams here in Canada. We’ve talked about it for years.”

Having showcased their offensive prowess throughout the preliminary rounds, United saw a very different game in the finals.

Force had United fighting for every possession. Within the first 25 minutes of the match, everyone from Burlington had thought their club took the lead, when Alyssa Melia found Aya Naamani in the box. Naamani, put the ball into the top corner of the goal, only for it to be ruled offside.

United turned to the counter attack through midfielders Angelina Kristic and Isabella Mazzaferro. Time and space in the midfield was scarce and the girls knew that needed to change.

“We tried to encourage everyone to move the ball around, to play it through, don’t rush. Play calm. We always say to ourselves to play our game, don’t let anyone get in our way and get in our heads,” said co-captain, Abbie Russell.

Following a half-time pep-talk, United came in more confident in the second half.

But Force came at the girls again. Goalkeeper Maria Godoy Atrash came to the rescue, making three consecutive saves to keep Force off the score sheet.

From that point onwards, the team surely played their game and did so confidently. The girls tightened up defensively, with Naomi Tobar Sharma tackling fearlessly.

Ella Oppedisano began pushing upfield. Anika Sproxton and Alessia Donia pressured the oppositions defence. Samantha Russell sent forward passes to spring the club’s attackers.

But, when the final whistle blew, it was time for spot kicks to determine the winner.

Following three successful penalties from United thanks to Sabine Kalogerakos, Ava Pugliese and Sophia Campanella, Kristic stepped up to take the fourth penalty and United’s midfielder hit the goal post.

Felicity Albano capitalized on the next penalty kick for Force making it 4-3. Co-captain Abbie Russell stepped up and buried hers to make it 4-4.

With the game on the line, goalkeeper Godoy Atrash looked the shooter dead in the eye and dove to her right, stopping the ball from heading into the top corner, to keep Caledon United alive with a remarkable save.

“I was looking where they looked last. She kind of gave it away with her body position and I knew she was going to the right. There was a lot of pressure on her as well so I tried to use that,” Godoy Atrash said.

Abbey Simpson stepped up to the spot next and rifled it in the corner. Ella Oppedisano stepped up for United’s next penalty after Force scored and tucked it home. Force needed to score to keep it alive, but Weber sailed it over the bar, giving United the victory.

After the victory, Abbie Russell and Godoy Atrash said it means the world to them to be able to go to the national championships in British Columbia this October.

“This means so much. We’ve been working so hard for this for so long. Every single practice and every single game have led to this moment. To be here and to finally make it is incredible,” Russell said.

“This has been our goal as a team since September. We finally made it and honestly, everyone here is so deserving of it. They’re all working their hardest. Giorgio is an amazing coach as well. It’s a dream; not very many people get to experience this,” Godoy Atrash said.

The Citizen would like to congratulate head coach Giorgio Iannizzi, assistant coaches Lina Donia and Terry Maddison and managers Cosimo Mazzaferro and Melanie Furlong on this incredible feat.

Congratulations go out to all players: Maria Godoy Atrash, Ella Oppedisano, Angelina Costa, Angelina Kristic, Sophia Campanella, Maeve McCloskey, Isabella Mazzaferro, Alessia Donia, Anika Sproxton, Sabine Kalogerakos, Kaitlyn Jorge, Naomi Tobar Sharma, Jaileah McPherson, Samantha Russell, Isabella Chiappetta, Ava Pugliese, Abbie Russell, Katie Furlong, Abbey Simpson and Jessika Tavares on this excellent achievement.

