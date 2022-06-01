Caledon Town Hall Players getting lots of laughter with Farce of Nature

June 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The essence of farce is hyperbole, lovely and very unlikely situations which twist and turn the extremely funny characters, and numerous doors being slammed to hide the misunderstood misdemeanors of each of them. Great entertainment.

This is the fun being brought to Caledon Town Hall Players theatre (CTHP) opening with Farce of Nature on June 10, running June 11 and the following weekend of June 17 and 18. Both evening performances and matinees give plenty of chance for people to see the show.

The theatre is located right in Caledon Village. Knox United Church across the street from the theatre offers a pre-show dinner, for which patrons can buy tickets but must show proof of vaccination to attend.

Director for this production, Latisha Perez, has been with the company about five years, she told the Citizen. Living in Brampton, she is happy to make the trip north for rehearsals and whatever else she is involved in, with the company.

“I really enjoy the theatre in general. I was a member with the Bramalea Live Theatre but COVID closed it down and then another closed too. I didn’t really have an artistic outlet,” she said. “It’s worth it. Driving back down the hill and seeing Brampton is one of my favourite views.

“I love [working] in all parts; on stage or back stage, directing; I’ve done every role in the theatre one place and another.”

For a brief synopsis of this hilarious play, Farce of Nature, written by Jesse Jones, Nicolas Hope and Jamie Wooten, it all happens as a day in the life of the Wilburn family.

D. Gene Wilburn is the proud owner of the “finest little fishing lodge,” Reel ‘Em Inn, located in the Ozarks in Arkansas. Sadly, the lodge has been suffering a decline but that appears to matter less when the place begins to fill up with seemingly unsavoury characters. They each arrive bringing separate agendas that somehow collide as Wilburn family members are already dealing with their own schemes.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Ms. Perez promised. “There are characters that are recognizable, that are people you might know. They have different layers. Farce is quick lines and the cast members have proven to be excellent with the lines and the physical comedy. I’ve been really impressed with what people have brought to this. I [like to] allow the actor to develop the character. [In my] auditions, a lot of times the focus is on what the person has done before but I want to see who you are at the moment and the type of personality you are. There is going to be part of you in the character and the character in you. It looks as though the people are doing well with their characters.”

Farce of Nature is fun and funny and one of the things that delight us is the opportunity to almost have a window into this life that is happening before you. Between movies and theatre, both are entertaining but theatre is that action that’s happening in front of a live audience as a moment in time is how Ms. Perez sees it.

“I have been very impressed with how talented they are and how much they’ve been involved – their enthusiasm,” she said. “The whole gang – actors, crew, all of us – everyone has come together to make this be what it needs to be – a two-way street.”

Margaret Argall is the producer and Kay Lyons is stage manager.

For all the details go to www.caledontownhallplayers.com or call the box office at 519-927-5460.

Readers Comments (0)