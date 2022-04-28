Caledon Tennis Club taking registrations

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Tennis Club held registration day last Sunday between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Caledon Village.

Revamped with brand new courts for the upcoming season, President Terry Lawrence is very excited to be opening up the club without capacity limits.

“You know, last year we had more members…we even got more junior members, because there wasn’t a lot of things to do outside of tennis,” said Lawrence, who is now entering his 14 year as president.

“We couldn’t have the teams and all those things. Now we’re going to come back and want to do those things. Same with OTA tournaments, we’re going to want to have those tournaments.”

There’s quite a lot to be excited about registering with the club. There will be numerous inter-club tournaments and competitions between other clubs that will keep members’ competitive spirits up. Specifically, there is an A-league and a B-league.

This year, Caledon Tennis Club will introduce a men’s and ladies’ doubles tournament that hopefully will have a lot of people interested to register.

Having played tennis since he was five years old, former Caledon Tennis Club president and member for 36 years Phil Staite said he is happy to see tennis return for its social aspect.

“Tennis is a great game for the whole family and the kids too because you only need one other to play. You can come out and bash the ball around and have a great time,” Staite said.

“And it’s a life sport. You can play from five years old, right up all your life. That’s what makes it neat to watch.”

Uniquely, tennis is one of those sports where your opponent is your friend. Staite has seen competitors in the past meet up for a drink after their matches after going head-to-head against one another.

This club has also witnessed great tennis players go on out on to the world stage.

New Zealand professional Erin Routliffe went through the ranks with Caledon Tennis Club, before travelling all over the world for tournaments as she does today.

Registrations are ongoing as we speak. You may download and sign your forms at caledontennisclub.weebly.com/membership.html.

The club professional that will be in charge of tennis lessons is none other than Mike Soden.

Forms must be handed in at Caledon Mountain Wildlife or mailed to the club, at 18357 Hurontario Street, Caledon, ON L7K 0X7.

