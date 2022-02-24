Caledon SC received over six figures in grants this past year

February 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Caledon Soccer Club is primed for the 2022 campaign, having received $109,000 in grants last year, Director of Sponsorships Harman Munclair confirmed.

“In total, I’ve gotten the club $109,000 in grants this year. We got a Jump Start (Community Development) grant, Walmart gave us a community funding grant, ParticipACTION gave us $500 for the youth participation program, I also got $20,000 from the Ontario Small Business grant and then the OTF grant which we got $49,700,” Munclair said.

“Those are the grants that we were working for and those are all going towards our programs. Some of the money will be lost because of COVID because there was no income generated over that time.”

It has been quite a busy year for Caledon SC. The club announced just a few weeks back the rebranding of their competitive program now formally named Caledon United. The club is also in the process of applying for their National Youth License from Canada Soccer.

Since joining the Caledon SC over a year ago, Munclair said the club is going to continue revamping their services. The club will be redesigning their website, invest in VEO cameras, design a YouTube channel to showcase game highlights and build a robust social media platform.

In this seismic shift in services, Caledon SC’s registration portal is now open through Power Up Sports. Parents who are registered with Power Up Sports no longer need to register with Caledon SC separately.

“The grants itself are going to help us build for the future. But also, with the growth of the community, we need to grow along with the community. As the community grows with diversity and inclusiveness, we need to grow across the board and we have the right people in place right now,” Munclair said.

“The synergy is right there between the community and the club now. We understand what the community is looking like and how it’s growing. We are building a club that’s going to give those kids a pathway. Future pathways to higher soccer is coming to Caledon East.”

Improvements will be made to coaching and mentorship programs for grassroots and academies. Marketing platforms will be designed to better the chances of players being noticed by scouts, colleges and universities. New track suits and club apparel is also on the list.

According to a statement to The Citizen, Munclair said there is an emphasis on improving the women’s program both recreationally and competitively. The focus will be on registrations and grassroots development.

For any local businesses interested in partnering with the club, they may contact Munclair directly at sponsorship@caledonsoccer.com.

Registrations for the 2022 campaign are open at www.caledonsoccer.com.

