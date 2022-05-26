Caledon Nationals Jr. on a roll, Brewers feasting on opponents

May 26, 2022

By Robert Belardi

There’s lots to talk about surrounding our local baseball teams in the North Dufferin Baseball League.

The Caledon Nationals Jr. club remain undefeated, thanks to an 11-6 thrashing against the Orillia Royals Jr.

The Nationals found themselves down 6-3 heading into the seventh and final inning of the ball game and the offence exploded for eight runs to carry them home to victory.

Daniel Amodeo went five-for-five at the plate with two runs scored. Kyle Shivdat went two-for-five and Brayden Grech went two-for-four.

Chris Zanchetta was awarded the win, having gone two innings pitched. Mark Sharples pitched for four innings, striking out five batters.

The top ranked Nationals head up to Mansfield to take on the Cubs tonight. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

In both of their games last week in the senior division of the NDBL, the Bolton Brewers stormed past the Orillia Majors 12-1 and took care of business against the Ivy Rangers by a score of 4-3.

Carson Burns and Carter Burnside each went three-for-four from the plate respectively, leading the team in hits against the Majors.

Burnside, Mike Bonsignore and John Hutchinson each had two RBIs under their belt.

Shawn Chalmers was credited with the win on the mound, going three innings and striking out six batters.

In a test of patience and will against the Ivy Rangers, the Brewers fought back in this game and showed their resiliency on the diamond.

Down 3-0 after the first inning, the Brewers finally got things going at the top of the sixth.

At the top of the seventh, the Brewers earned another run to put them in position to finish things off.

Head coach Mike Wallace let Nick Hodgson go all seven innings on the mound as the Brewers’ No. 11 sealed the victory.

The Brewers are set to take on the Clarksburg Blues tonight (May 26) at 7:00 p.m. The game will take place at North Hill Park in Bolton.

On the other side of town, the Bolton Dodgers haven’t had much luck to start the season.

The Dodgers fell 7-5 to the Clearview Orioles. They have yet to win a game this season.

To keep an eye on your local baseball clubs, please head to leaguelineup.com.

