Caledon Junior Hockey Update: Golden Hawks earn lone victory across all three junior hockey teams

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Looking at this from a development standpoint, losses or wins don’t matter. But when you look at it from a results-based lens, this would be one of those weeks to simply look the other way.

The Caledon Golden Hawks of the Provincial Junior Hockey League were the only team to win a game this week between them, the Caledon Bombers of Jr. B and the Caledon Admirals in Jr. A.

The Golden Hawks finally earned their first win of the season thanks to Riley Broderick’s overtime winner against the Penetang Kings this past Sunday.

Having previously been defeated 5-1 Saturday night on the road against the Innisfil Spartans, the Golden Hawks managed to finally break their winning deadlock in front of 120 fans in attendance at Mayfield Arena.

The Golden Hawks currently sit in last place in the North Carruthers Division with a 1-10-1 record and a -31-goal differential.

In the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. B), the Caledon Bombers fell to the Stratford Warriors 9-1 on Friday and suffered another tumultuous loss on the road 6-0 to the Cambridge Redhawks.

In front of 634 rowdy fans in Stratford, it most certainly isn’t easy to produce a result when boos and jeers are raining down on you. Quite literally, the same can be said about 418 people in attendance in Cambridge.

But one goal in two games is most certainly nothing to take lightly for the Bombers in what has already been a dismal offensive month for the club.

In seven games this month, the Bombers have only scored seven goals. The Bombers, who sit in last place in the Midwestern Conference, have only 26 goals scored thus far this year; the fewest in the league, and currently have a -62-goal differential. The boys are currently 2-14 on the year.

In the Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. A), the boys lost a tight bout against the North York Rangers on the road 4-3.

After going down 2-0 early in the first period, the Admirals crawled their way back thanks to goals from Daniil Kononov and Dawson Hettiarachchi. Rangers player Jack Rimmer, scored just three minutes left in the frame to restore the advantage.

Skipping over to the third period, Tanner Greenwood got the Admirals all tied up. With just under five minutes remaining Stephen Cambell scored the game winner for the opposition.

To keep tabs on all three junior hockey clubs in, you may head to thepjhl.ca to learn more about the Golden Hawks, gojhl.ca to check out the Bombers, and ojhl.ca to keep up with the Admirals.

