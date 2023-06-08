Caledon Italian Heritage Day was a huge success

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments
by BRIAN LOCKHART
What a party! The Caledon Italian Heritage Day festival took place at the Albion-Bolton Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 3, with a great line-up of music and Italian food vendors. Bands performed a mix of music including some popular Italian songs that had the audience clapping and dancing. Many visitors arrived from a considerable distance including one group from Rome. Organizers said they want to pass down their heritage to the next generation and events like this are a great way to keep their culture alive.
