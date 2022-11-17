Caledon Hockey Update: Golden Hawks, Bombers, Admirals all earn wins this week

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

All Caledon hockey clubs earned themselves a win each this week, completing a wonderful trifecta midway through the month of November.

Kicking things off in the Provincial Junior Hockey League, the Caledon Golden Hawks knocked out the Penetang Kings this past Sunday with an animated 5-4 victory.

Despite Bradley Giovannetti opening the scoring for the Kings, the returned the blow twice with goals from Joey Furlano and Andrew McClure to make it 2-1 at the end of the first.

McClure and Furlano both added goals in the second period again along with Michael Kruger to put the game out of reach.

The Kings did add three goals of their own making it close, but it was the Golden Hawks who came out on top. The boys move up to seventh spot in the North Carruthers Division.

In the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, after losing 9-1 to the Elmira Sugar Kings at home, the Bombers retaliated with a 3-1 victory on the road against the Brantford Bandits.

After Carter Niall opened the scoring for the Bandits, the Bombers went full throttle for the rest of the game. Jeremy Alexander scored his third of the year to tie things up late in the second period. Ethan Tierman and Nathan Catalano scored in the third period to cruise to the victory.

The Bombers are now 4-18 on the year.

In the Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Admirals defeated the Mississauga Chargers 10-6 for their largest victory of the season.

The Admirals outshot the Chargers 48-31 and went three for seven on the man advantage.

Jake Barkley led the Admirals with three goals and three assists on the night.

Dawson Hettiarachchi recorded one goal and five assists and Daniil Kononov also had five assists as well in the victory.

The third period was an eventful one, with goals and with plenty of fights to boot. Four fighting majors and game misconducts were handed out.

The following game after the Admirals won, the Admirals fell 5-2 to the Trenton Golden Hawks.

To keep an eye out on all three schedules, head to thepjhl.ca, gojhl.ca and the ojhl.ca respectively.

Readers Comments (0)