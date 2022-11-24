Caledon Hockey Update: Admirals defeat Chargers again, other clubs lose

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Admirals were the lone club to earn a victory in this week’s Caledon Hockey Update.

The Admirals of the OJHL (Jr. A), defeated the Mississauga Chargers 6-4 last Thursday before falling 7-2 to the Toronto Patriots Saturday night.

Against the Chargers, Admirals forward Dawson Hettiarachchi and Jake Barkley both recorded one goal and two assists.

Tyler Bortkiewicz recorded one goal and one assist in the game.

Antonino Rizzo stopped 41 of 45 shots in the win.

In the loss to the Patriots, Tanner Greenwood and Owen Norman scored both of the Admirals’ goals.

In the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. B), the Caledon Bombers suffered two terrible losses in their week.

The Bombers dropped their home game against the Cambridge Redhawks 6-3 before losing a tough 14-1 defeat on the road against the Kitchener-Waterloo Siskins.

In the loss to the Redhawks, Brady Hunter scored twice and Ethan Sharpe scored the club’s third goal of the game. Nathan Catalano and Ethan Finlason both recorded two assists each.

And finally, in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (Jr. C) the Caledon Golden Hawks fell 4-1 to the Innisfil Spartans. The Golden Hawks, outshot their opponents 37-22 on the night.

The Hawks could not capitalize on the man advantage despite having five chances.

Lucien Williams had the lone goal for the boys.

To keep up with all three clubs and their progress this season, please head to thepjhl.ca, gojhl.ca and ojhl.ca.

Readers Comments (0)