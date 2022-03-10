Caledon Hawks U18AA team wanted to say a big thank you

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Hawks U18AA boys team would like to say a big thank you to everyone as their season comes down to the end.

Some members of the team have played their final season in minor hockey.

It has been quite a hard year for everyone in sport. Closures have wreaked havoc throughout minor sports leagues and players have been subject to practicing at home.

“As they wade their way through the distractions of part-time jobs, learning to drive, applying to post-secondary schools and keeping their marks up, the players have been enjoying a season of competition and camaraderie like no other,” said team manager Angela Jacome wrote.

“The players, coaches and parents would particularly like to recognize the team’s sponsors. The team would like to extend a big thank you to Spaw Dog Walking, Happenings Party Rentals, Vette Trucking, Todd Pools, Serenkoscapes, Tru-Unite, A-Decorating Touch as well as a number of anonymous donors. The team encourages the local community to consider these companies as such needs arise for their services/products.”

The club would like to thank the players for all of their hard work and efforts with the team.

The team lists as: Ty Harris, Daniel Carleton, Tyler Robinson, Luke Valade, Cody O’Neill, Owen Nurse, Jordan Calvano, James Hume, Joey Jacome, Brendan Ryan, Matthew Viool, Ethan Serenko, Joshua Sandy, Mathew McKeown, Arthur Lee, Tyler Richards, Michael Kruger, Kevin Wilks.

The club would also like to thank the coaching staff that consists of Dave Jacome, BJ Wilks, Kerry Ryan, Jim Serenko and Mike Nurse.

To the parents, a big thank you from Jacome for all of their support throughout the year. Moving ahead, the Hawks would like to send out their best wishes to all Caledon sports clubs entering the postseason.

