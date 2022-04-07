Caledon East seniors’ residence thankful for support from Town

By Zachary Roman

The Board of a non-profit seniors’ residence in Caledon East is thankful the Town of Caledon has them covered for their roof repair.

Joe McReynolds, Chair of Abbeyfield Caledon’s Board of Directors, called the decision at Town Council’s March 29 meeting to support Abbeyfield with proceeds from the 2022 Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament “great news.”

Abbeyfield Caledon will receive 75 per cent of net proceeds from the tournament, up to $75,000.

“We’re very pleased the Town is in support of us,” said McReynolds. “Council has been very supportive of Abbeyfield throughout its history and even more so today.”

He explained the Abbeyfield Caledon residence has been in operation for a little over 11 years and that he was on the original Abbeyfield Caledon Board of Directors over 20 years ago.

“We were seeing our seniors from our community here, having to leave the community at a certain stage when they needed more support than they could get, or when their existing property was more challenging than they could handle,” said McReynolds.

“Often, they would leave and have to go outside the community and be separated from their family and friends.”

In many cases, these seniors would have to enter long-term care facilities when it may not have been the best fit for them. McReynolds said that’s why he and the original board got together to support these members of the Caledon community.

Abbeyfield Caledon receives no government operating funding, said McReynolds, but the federal and provincial governments did support Abbeyfield in the building of its seniors’ residence in Caledon East.

Its operation is funded by the fees residents pay, which McReynolds said are very affordable.

“Our fee is $2,075 a month and that covers their room… they have a private suite with a fully accessible bathroom. They get all the meals, access to anything they need for laundry and a safe and supportive environment,” said McReynolds.

Since the roof of the Abbeyfield Caledon residence is about 13 years old, McReynolds said the board was looking for ways they could replace it, as well as how they could shore up some of the building’s insulation.

A detailed grant application was created and sent in to the Town for consideration from its golf tournament committee. Abbeyfield, and other non-profits who applied, had to answer questions about what they would do with golf tournament funds were they to receive them.

Since Abbeyfield was chosen, McReynolds said he and the Abbeyfield Board of Directors will be working on next steps with the Town. Later this year, it’s likely a roof-repair project kickoff ceremony will be held by Abbeyfield and the Town of Caledon.

