Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Tomas Scorzafave excels on the volleyball court, soccer pitch at Humberview SS

By Jim Stewart

Tomas Scorzafave has made the most of his junior year by earning Honor Roll status as a two-sport athlete at Humberview Secondary School.

The Grade 11 student-athlete—who has his sights on a US College soccer scholarship, a Kinesiology degree, and is currently studying for his SATs – has led the Huskies on both the volleyball court in the Fall and the soccer pitch this Spring.

Scorzafave’s leadership and athletic acumen have impressed Senior Boys Soccer Coach Gerald Watt.

“Tomas encourages his teammates, always gives 110%, displays exceptional technical abilities, and his hard work has greatly contributed to the early successes experienced so far this season.”

Aya Utahara, Humberview SS’s Senior Boys Volleyball coach, echoes his colleague’s assessments about Scorzafave’s aptitude and attitude as a sportsman.

“His quickness and intelligent plays. Tomas’s dedication to improve his skills is evident as is his leadership on and off the court.”

The faculty at Humberview provided a similarly-glowing academic profile of the Huskies’ volleyball/soccer player.

Kendall Volpe, Scorzafave’s Grade 11 University Biology teacher and Humberview’s Athletic Director, noted that “Tomas is such a ray of light. He always has a positive attitude, he is determined, and a very hard worker. He is an absolute pleasure to teach.”

Amanda Bourdon, Tomas’s SHSM teacher, also extolled the Grade 11’s attributes as a learner.

“As a Health and Wellness SHSM student, Tomas was dedicated, hardworking, and a great leader for his classmates and peers.”

Against this backdrop of academic superlatives, Coach Watt elaborated on what impresses him the most about Scorzafave as a soccer player.

“He’s a natural leader. Tomas takes initiative with setting up practice drills, leading warmups, and communicating tactics with teammates. Most of all, he’s driven to succeed.”

Huskies Coach Utahara complimented Tomas’s “leadership on the volleyball court. Tomas leads by example and inspires his teammates to work hard to achieve excellence.”

Two key performance moments so far in Scorzafave’s soccer season were recounted by Coach Watt: “Tomas played phenomenally throughout our first four games. He has consistently been one of our best performers this season. He scored two bangers in back-to-back games against Louise Arbour and Central Peel.”

Our Student Athlete of the Week Tomas Scorzafave took a break from banging in goals for the Huskies and also took some time from his second semester SHSM studies and SAT preparation to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I showed qualities such as determination, good work ethic, leadership, and sportsmanship to earn Student-Athlete of the Week.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I have many moments from my 2022-23 season that I am proud of from playing on both the soccer and volleyball teams. These moments include making it to ROPSSAA playoffs for volleyball, and scoring the first goal of the soccer season and being awarded ‘Man of the Match’ in that game.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I play soccer on North Mississauga Soccer Club’s under 19 League One Reserve team.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Humberview SS? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I have been on the Honor Roll throughout elementary and high school. I find my studies important for my future and I try to be as good of a student as possible. In the classroom, I am attentive, a good participant, and disciplined. I played on Humberview’s Senior Boys Volleyball team, the Senior Boys Soccer team, and I am in the Health and Wellness Specialist High Skills Major program.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I am thinking about going to university for Kinesiology and I am in the process of studying for my SATs to be able to apply to school both in Canada and the United States. I would love to be able to get a great education while continuing to play soccer at a high level.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I have many different role models in my life: my mother, father, and sister. My mother and father are my role models because of everything they have done for me and being there for me throughout every single one of my accomplishments. I also look up to my sister because of everything she has taught me, from being a good person to working hard for the things I want.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Tomas Scorzafave: “I feel honoured and proud being nominated by my teachers and to be able to receive The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the week. I’m very grateful for the recognition of my hard work and will continue to work harder in the future.”

