Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Three-sport student athlete Alex Mercer is high school Hockey Champion, but his end game is US college baseball scholarship

By Jim Stewart

Alex Mercer, as Robert Bolt mentioned in his famous play, is a young “Man for all Seasons.”

Mercer is a three-season high school athlete who has excelled in Junior Boys Volleyball in the Fall, Boys Varsity Hockey in the Winter, and Boys Varsity Baseball in the Spring.

An Honor Roll student at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, Mercer also plays hockey for the AA Caledon Hawks. The three-sport athlete contributed significantly to the Hall Wolfpack’s hockey championship this past winter but, ultimately, the Grade 10 student digs the diamond even more.

Above all the other seasonal sports commitments, Mercer has his sights set on a US College baseball scholarship in 2025 and currently plays rep baseball for the AAA Newmarket Hawks with that post-secondary goal in mind.

Even though Mercer sees a future for himself south of the border on a baseball diamond, he has impressed his hockey coaches here in the present in Caledon.

Lee Erwin, a Technology teacher and Mercer’s hockey coach at Hall CSS, was impressed by the sophomore athlete’s play for the Varsity Wolfpack.

“Alex is a very selfless player! He is always putting the team first and plays a 200’ game. He is just as strong in the defensive zone as he is in the offensive zone.”

In addition to being a complete hockey player, Coach Erwin also sees Mercer as an excellent student.

“Alex is a self-starter, an incredibly bright and hard worker. He is the first one to help others in need.”

What impresses the Wolfpack’s hockey coach the most is Mercer’s work ethic and leadership.

“Alex is such a hard worker on and off the ice! He understands the importance of teamwork and, although he is only a Grade 10 on the varsity team, Alex is a great leader, leads by example and is always looking to improve.”

Coach Erwin selected one key performance moment by Mercer this past season to highlight the sophomore’s grit and determination on the hockey rink.

“Alex was a key penalty killer on our team this year which helped us be successful in winning the ROPSSA championship! He wasn’t afraid to do what it took against players 2 and 3 years older than himself. He blocked a key shot that kept the game tied and eventually us winning in OT.”

Mercer took time away from his hockey heroics, second semester homework, and busy travel baseball schedule with the Newmarket Hawks Elite Baseball Club to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Alex Mercer: “I demonstrated lots of hard work, determination, and leadership skills during our hockey season. I gave it my all every shift, with the varsity and junior team. When we faced adversity, I did my best to be a leader and encouraged all teammates to keep playing hard.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Alex Mercer: “During this season, I am most proud of winning the ROPSSAA championship with the varsity team. I am proud of picking up a few goals and assists in the semi and finals games against Mayfield and Humberview. Points are not what I am most proud of; it is the team effort which counts the most. I am proud I was able to help my team win a championship.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Alex Mercer: “In addition to school sports, I play AA hockey on the Caledon Hawks and Elite baseball for the Newmarket Hawks.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Alex Mercer: “I would best describe myself as a hardworking and committed student at Robert F. Hall. I take pride in my marks and try my best, always. I am on the volleyball, hockey (junior and varsity), and baseball teams. This past year, I received Honour Roll recognition, and that is my goal again this year.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Alex Mercer: “I plan to play university level baseball, preferably in the States. With this in mind, I will need to continue working hard on the diamond and in the classroom.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Alex Mercer: “I admire George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays the most because of his play style. He does the little things the right way. He plays the same position as me: center field. He is a very good defensive and offensive player, which I see many similarities between him and myself.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Alex Mercer: “I feel very proud and honoured to be granted this accomplishment. I did not see this coming, and I am very thankful to be chosen. I will remember this for a long time.”

