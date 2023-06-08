Caledon Citizen Student Athlete of the Week: Hall CSS Wolfpack football player and high jumper Anthony Glasgow earns athletic scholarship to the University of Guelph

By Jim Stewart

Michael Chondronikolas is a Social Science teacher at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, but also serves as a Wolfpack Football Coach and Track and Field Coach.

Chondronikolas has had the unique opportunity to witness this week’s Student Athlete of the Week Anthony Glasgow excelling in two sports in his senior year at Hall CSS.

Coach Chondronikolas spoke glowingly about the dual-sport star: “Anthony is the ultimate competitor. He works extremely hard to ensure he not only prepares himself for competition, but ensures he delivers his very best each and every day. He is a highly-motivated individual who seeks to improve on his skill and has the self-discipline to ensure that he is performing at his highest level.”

Glasgow’s self-discipline on the football field and the high jump pit also manifests itself in the classroom, according to his two-season coach.

“Anthony embodies what it means to be a student-athlete. Not only is he an elite level athlete, but he takes his studies very seriously. As an honor roll student, Anthony’s self-discipline and desire to succeed is what has enabled him to earn an athletic scholarship to the University of Guelph’s Track and Field Program.”

Coach Chondronikolas also complimented Glasgow’s readiness to learn a new sport half-way through his high school career.

“Anthony’s commitment and dedication to his craft is truly inspiring. It has been remarkable to see his growth as a student-athlete in such a short period of time. Although still relatively new to the sport of High Jump, Anthony has excelled remarkably and is one of Ontario’s very best. His natural athletic ability, in addition to his self-discipline and focus to the sport, has made him an elite level athlete. He is a leader on our Track and Field Team and he continues to set the example for our younger students, to challenge themselves and to seek to make improvements daily. My hope is Anthony continues to pursue his dream and aspires to reach the next level.”

Glasgow’s key Wolfpack performance that is most memorable to Coach Chondronikolas is “last year’s Senior Boys High Jump event at OFSAA Track and Field.”

“Anthony’s ability to overcome the pressure of competition to hit a personal best of 1.90m was truly remarkable. Being a Grade 11 student, who was new to the sport, competing against Ontario’s very best would be something to make any individual athlete nervous. Yet, Anthony remained cool, calm, and composed to place sixth and hit a personal best. My goal for Anthony is to medal at this year’s OFSAA competition, and to hit his goal of reaching 2.00 meters, which I know Anthony is aspiring to achieve also. He is a remarkable athlete and an even greater person. It was indeed a pleasure to have the opportunity to have coached Anthony in both Football and Track and Field. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Anthony Glasgow took a break from his OFSAA high jump preparations and his final high school projects to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student Athlete of the Week honors?

Anthony Glasgow: “The qualities I have demonstrated in my sports season that have allowed me to earn Student Athlete of the Week are leadership, teamwork, determination, and dedication.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Anthony Glasgow: “My key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that I’m most proud of are my Friday Night Lights football touchdowns, where I hit two touchdowns back-to-back, and the gold medals I have achieved leading up to and at ROPSSAA Track and Field.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports teams, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Anthony Glasgow: “Other than my school sports teams, I have played for the Caledon Cougars basketball team.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong?

Anthony Glasgow: “As a student of Robert F Hall, I would describe myself as respectful, who cares for his friends, family, and school work. I describe myself as a dedicated student, who stays on top of his studies as best he can. As a student-athlete at Robert F Hall, I belong to the Varsity boys football team, and the Track and Field team. I have received honor roll in both grade 10 and 11, and am aiming to receive it again in grade 12.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Anthony Glasgow:“For post-secondary, I plan on going to the University of Guelph where I will be studying Business Technology and High Jumping as a part of their Track and Field team.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Anthony Glasgow: “My role model is my father. I look up to him because he knows what is best. My father is a hard-working man who never backs down from challenges, he is very patient, and does not let much bother him. He knows when to have fun, and when to work. He has all the qualities I wish to have when I’m older. Other than my father, I admire my school coaches Mr. M and Mr. T Chondronikolas. I admire them because they always make sure I’m on the right path. They care for me as a student and an athlete, and they always encourage me to get better at what I do, whether that be High Jump or school. I would not be in the position I am in today if it was not for them and their guidance!”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week?

Anthony Glasgow: “Being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week has made me feel great. It makes me feel that I have left my mark on the Town of Caledon, and Robert F Hall.”

