Caledon Chamber Concerts’ 2022-23 season set to begin

October 13, 2022

Season begins with October 29 concert in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman

Fans of exceptional classical music will be happy to hear that Caledon Chamber Concerts’ 2022-23 season is beginning at the end of this month.

Caledon Chamber Concerts is a community organization that’s goal is to promote and showcase high-level musicians from around the world in Caledon.

On October 29 at 7:30 p.m., Caledon Chamber Concerts will feature Trio Domika in the St. James Anglican Church concert room (6025 Old Church Road).

Janice Reed of Caledon Chamber Concerts said the venue is comfortable with great sound, and allows concertgoers to be up close and personal with the musicians performing.

Trio Domika is composed of pianist Meagan Milatz, violinist Laurence Kayaleh, and cellist Elizabeth Dolin. The trio are actually all friends with their own successful music careers, and formed this new trio to tour Southern Ontario together.

“The concert will include J. Suk’s Piano Trio, L. Janacek’s Pohadka for cello and piano, B. Smetana’s Aus der Heimat for violin and piano, and Ravel’s Piano Trio,” Reed shared. “The calibre of these musicians (is) extraordinary and Caledon Chamber Concerts is so grateful that these musicians will take time to perform for us in our little village of Caledon East.”

Reed explained Caledon Chamber Concerts has a newly updated website (caledonchamberconcerts.com) where residents can purchase their tickets for the show.

She noted children 16 years old or younger can attend any 2022-23 concerts for free. Tickets for each show in the 2022-23 season are $40, but a season’s pass can be purchased for $160, effectively making one of the five concerts in the season free.

Future concerts for the 2022-23 season include the Mirror Visions Ensemble on November 12; Angela Park and Sharon Wei on February 11, 2023; Adam Ciccillitti and Steve Cowan on April 1; and the Madawaska String Quartet on April 29.

