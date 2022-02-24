Caledon Cavaliers registration now open

February 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Cavaliers have officially opened their registration portal for the 2022 season.

The club formally wrote their notice over Facebook and it is posted on the club’s website.

“Club dues that will not be beaten by any recreational team sport in Caledon. We are trying to encourage everyone to repair the various sports outages throughout the pandemic and have a place for everyone regardless of skill or ability. Just back outside promoting good health and fitness all while have a ton of fun,” said President of the Caledon Cavaliers Rugby Club Michele Iacovelli.

The first 50 youth who register will be entered to win a Gilbert Boot Bag. A single prize pack will also be awarded to one lucky winner before the start of the season. It consists of one Canada Replica size five ball and one Gilbert Holdall bag.

Time slots throughout the week have been advocated for certain age groups to register.

Between Mondays and Wednesdays, minor non-contact co-ed rookie rugby and intro to contact co-ed registrations will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

From 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. junior intro to contact (boys and girls) and junior contact (boys and girls) registration slots will be available.

The Cavaliers have also left it open to bring in senior players.

For more information on that, please contact info@caledoncavaliersrugby.ca.

All registrations must be completed and filled out online. You may head to www.caledoncavaliersrugby.ca/register, to sign up your child for the season.

