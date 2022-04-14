Caledon Cavaliers featured in community spotlight

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Rugby Ontario’s newest initiative “Community Spotlight” officially began on April 6.

This new social media campaign is intended to showcase the latest programs and events club held throughout the 2021 campaign.

Rugby Ontario’s press release announced the Town of Caledon and the Caledon Cavaliers RFC have been nominated for their outstanding community efforts.

“The Town of Caledon has put five Caledon Cavaliers coaches through the strict onboarding process to become official recreational program coaches who are each employed by the Town specifically to allow the Rookie Rugby program to be run and hosted by them,” said the statement.

The Cavaliers’ Rookie Rugby program, introduced multiple volunteer positions within the club and also attracted 14 registrants over the course of eight weeks.

Every player in the program was awarded a mini-Gilbert Rugby Ball and boot bag with some stickers.

“We were extremely happy to see that Rugby Ontario had shared our progress. The feature was aimed on community spotlight and to put suggestions/nominations forward to them for projects that had worked during 2021 to help develop rugby within the community. The Cavaliers wanted to express its appreciation for the Town of Caledon and the work it has done in Partnership with us to get the program up and running,” said Cavaliers president, Michele Iacovelli.

“We have recently put our coaches through mixed abilities training that will allow us to open up the club to anyone and everyone regardless of abilities who is interested in taking part with us. We also plan to hold adult touch rugby in tandem on Mondays and Wednesdays also aimed to get anyone to come have a run about and without the contact.”

As of now, the Town of Caledon and the Cavaliers are running their second Rookie Rugby Program for young players between the ages of five and 12 as well.

The program is running each Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Iacovelli, also said the club is planning on hosting a try-rugby-free event on Friday, April 22 for anyone who is curious about the sport and wishes to know more.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Humberview Secondary School.

For more information on the club or to register, please visit www.caledoncavaliersrugby.ca.

Readers Comments (0)