Butterfly art exhibit at Inglewood coffee shop honours the people we’ve loved and lost

November 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

Art made by community also a reminder to acknowledge those in mourning

By Zachary Roman

Butterflies represent hope and symbolize transformation.

That’s why Bethell Hospice led Caledon community members in creating paper butterflies for a special art exhibit to commemorate National Grief & Bereavement Day on November 15, and National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on November 17.

Kelly Stronach, the Bethell Hospice Foundation’s Manager of Marketing and Communications, previously noted that the two days provide an opportunity to honour and remember the people we have loved and lost, as well as remind ourselves to acknowledge those who are currently in mourning.

The butterflies created will be on display at Coywolf Coffee in Inglewood from November 12 to 21 and all are invited to drop by and view the collection. Bethell Hospice partnered with the Caledon Public Library in October to host workshops where residents created the butterflies.

Readers Comments (0)