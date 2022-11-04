Current & Past Articles » General News

Butterfly art exhibit at Inglewood coffee shop honours the people we’ve loved and lost

November 4, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Art made by community also a reminder to acknowledge those in mourning

By Zachary Roman

Butterflies represent hope and symbolize transformation.

That’s why Bethell Hospice led Caledon community members in creating paper butterflies for a special art exhibit to commemorate National Grief & Bereavement Day on November 15, and National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on November 17.

Kelly Stronach, the Bethell Hospice Foundation’s Manager of Marketing and Communications, previously noted that the two days provide an opportunity to honour and remember the people we have loved and lost, as well as remind ourselves to acknowledge those who are currently in mourning.

The butterflies created will be on display at Coywolf Coffee in Inglewood from November 12 to 21 and all are invited to drop by and view the collection. Bethell Hospice partnered with the Caledon Public Library in October to host workshops where residents created the butterflies.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Ward 2 Councillor-Elect Dave Sheen excited to serve community

By Zachary Roman Dave Sheen said it’s been an exciting time since he was elected to be Caledon’s next Ward 2 Councillor. On election night, ...

Remembrance Week begins with poignant ceremonies

By Zachary Roman All across Caledon, residents will soon be gathering to honour the memory of all Canadians who have served their country in times ...

Less than a third of eligible Caledon voters hit the polls this year

Mayor-elect says she expected higher turnout By Zachary Roman This year, 17,939 people voted in Caledon’s municipal election. That’s less than a third of the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support