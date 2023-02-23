Bundle up for Coldest Night of the Year

It’s definitely cold out there! I cannot imagine wandering the Caledon countryside late at night with no place to sleep. Or moving from friend-to-friend kind enough to loan out their sofa to me for a few nights. And when I think about those in our community who are “living rough,” I remind myself they are someone’s child, a brother or sister, a grandchild to someone. If I had a family member living like this, I’d move mountains to support them.

I’m a real estate agent. For years I have helped people move into their dream home and create their safe and welcoming place for themselves and their family. It is my honor and privilege to be the Lead Sponsor of Coldest Night of the Year, a Caledon Community Services fundraiser that strives to do exactly the same thing – help people create a safe and welcoming home for themselves and their family.

Without housing everything is a challenge. Many real estate brokers and agents in Caledon know that all too well and are stepping up as sponsors as are many other local businesses. There are almost 200 residents who are walking on Saturday, February 25, to support people in our community who are homeless or challenged with precarious housing situations.

Please, join us in this effort and visit the Caledon CNOY webpage at cnoy.org/location/caledon to donate to your favorite team, set up a team, sign up as a walker and/or to reach out to your family and friends for pledges. The funds you raise will mean a world of difference for so many in Caledon.

We are a blessed community in so many ways. Let’s extend those blessings to our neighbors who need our help to support their search for a safe and secure place to live and pursue their dreams.

Bill Parnaby

Lead Sponsor

Coldest Night of the Year

