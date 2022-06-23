Bolton’s Di Gregorio Bocce Centre now officially open

June 23, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Di Gregorio Bocce Centre officially held its open house Monday night to celebrate the official opening of the building.

Ward 5 Regional Councillor Annette Groves, members and Anna Meo, President of the Bolton Italian Cultural Centre, Special Olympics Caledon, an OPP officer and a representative from the Law Enforcement Torch Run, were there in celebration.

It was a long-time coming and quite the lengthy process.

Groves, who initially brought this idea to the Town of Caledon a while back, was denied to have this building constructed. Instead, she found a donor, Sam Di Gregorio, who was more than happy to make this project work. The construction of the building officially began in August of 2018

This indoor facility, which hosts two competitive bocce courts, also has a wonderful kitchen inside, washrooms and a floor upstairs for people to congregate, play cards and watch matches.

An elevator shaft has been constructed as well, but it will not be installed until next year.

Now that everything is said and done, Groves is ecstatic that seniors and Special Olympics players can enjoy this facility.

“I’m so happy that they are right here in their own community. They don’t need to drive to another municipality. That was a real problem for most of the seniors and the special needs community as well.

Driving in the dark and driving in the cold. A couple of seniors have had accidents driving there to play in other municipalities. I’m very excited. They can walk here. It’s a great gathering place for them. They love it. And it makes me feel good, to know I’ve done my job as a Councillor,” Groves said.

“I think we have it in a great location. This location is quite strategic because we have other things going on in this park. We have moms and dads come out with their children, they will notice that it’s here. We’re also building a bandshell here, the school is there so it’s quite visible. You don’t just have to play bocce here, you can come and have a birthday party.”

Special Olympics athlete and Caledon resident Jason Scorcia is thrilled to see this facility finally open to host bocce every Monday.

“Very excited. I’ll be coaching. I’ve been coaching for a couple of years now,” Scorcia said.

“It’s an easy sport to pick up. It’s kind of like bowling and curling together. It’s $35 for an athlete per year. Contact Special Olympics Caledon and they can tell you to come out, sign forms and all that.”

Special Olympics Caledon, will host bocce on Mondays, track and field on Tuesdays, soccer on Wednesdays and golf on Thursdays.

Now with everything up and running, Groves confirmed the donor has signed over ownership rights of the building to the Town of Caledon. The Town will now be responsible for promoting the building.

The Bocce Centre is located at R.J.A Potts Memorial Park, located at 125 Pembrook St, Bolton.

Readers Comments (0)