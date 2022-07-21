Bolton retirement residence hosting first responder appreciation BBQ

By Zachary Roman

A Bolton retirement residence is showing thanks to Caledon’s first responders this summer.

Sorrento Retirement Residence, located at 10 Station Rd. in Bolton, is hosting a first responders appreciation barbeque lunch on July 29.

The lunch will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all first responders who attend will receive a complimentary lunch.

Desiree Nicolini, Sorrento’s Director of Sales and Marketing, said the residence opened in the middle of the pandemic. As such, Sorrento staff and residents very much appreciated the help of first responders during those unprecedented times.

“We really felt the effects of the first responders — the nurses who showed up to work every day when things were really scary back then; you know, the paramedics who came flying here if… something happened,” said Nicolini. “In honour of that, last year we did our first appreciation barbecue to honour the (first responders) in the community.”

Nicolini said the Sorrento team decided to make the appreciation barbeque an annual event, to remember all the help received during the pandemic’s early days, and to show appreciation to everything first responders continue to do year after year.

She added it was amazing to see Sorrento residents, and members of the Caledon community, come out to the first appreciation barbeque, She’s looking forward to the barbeque this year and said in addition to the food, there’s going to be entertainment too and that it’s going to be a great afternoon.

Tickets to the lunch are $20 for non-first responders and those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling 647-317-7242 before July 22.

