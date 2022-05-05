Bolton man charged in OPP drug raid

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Police have charged a Bolton man several drug-related charges, following an investigation into an illegal cannabis production and distribution network.

The OPP report they seized more than $6-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis related products.

Three people have been charged under the Cannabis Act (CA), Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

On April 21, OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units, Emergency Response Team, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU) and Canine Unit, with assistance from Durham Regional Police Service, executed five CA search warrants, which included three residential properties and two motor vehicles.

As a result of the search warrants, police seized approximately: 470 kilograms of processed cannabis; 100 kilograms of hash; 80 kilograms of cannabis resin; 100 kilograms of cannabis edibles; seven kilograms of cannabis shatter; 80 kilograms of cannabis distillate and 700 grams psilocybin. In addition, the PAFU assisted with the seizure of three motor vehicles as offence-related property valued at $75,000, as well as approximately $400,000 in Canadian currency.

The total value of assets, illegal cannabis, and cannabis related products seized is estimated at more than $67-million.

Bolton’s Kabilan Anura, 26, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Possession for the Purpose of Distributing; Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling; Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent; Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis; Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The charges have not been proven.

A 60-year-old Omemee man, and a 27-year-old Claremont man were also charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.

