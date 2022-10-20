Bolton hockey player, team spearheading support for women experiencing violence

By Robert Belardi

The Aurora Tigers are supporting women experiencing violence.

When the initiative came forth, Aurora Tigers defenceman Adamo Zingaro immediately inquired to General Manager Sierra Costa how to begin a page and advocate for this.

“This fundraiser that we’re doing, I wanted to be a part of it because our team is all about being a part of the community and helping out. I wanted to step up and really act up and show that I care about my team and the community,” Zingaro said.

“I see stories on Instagram and social media. I see all of these threats on women. It does hurt to watch and see. That’s why I wanted to act up and raise some money for these people.”

Since the creation of his page through the Yellow Brick House, Zingaro has received 14 donations, totaling over $1,000 in his campaign with only a few weeks left to go. Teammates Jonah Ziskinder, Mackenzie Fullerton, Matteo Iacovelli and Zander Hutchinson have received donations as well.

According to his numbers, one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner.

Thousands of women each year, seek out help through Yellow Brick House. Zingaro will walk to break the silence against women and children which happens so often, behind closed doors.

“He’s been our top fundraiser and he’s been going at it and hasn’t stopped. With a few more weeks left in the fundraiser before the actual event, I’m sure he’ll keep bringing in donations. It shows from his standpoint, of being a 17-year-old playing junior hockey it shows how supportive he is for the cause. Knowing there is an issue and to support those who are in a situation like that,” said Tigers General Manager Sierra Costa.

“When you get a young man supporting women, it’s huge. It’s a great cause and it’s a battle that unfortunately, we’ll always be dealing with unfortunately. But knowledge and awareness is huge. He’s only 17. To take that initiative says a lot about Adamo,” head coach of the Tigers, Greg Johnston said.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman from Bolton was selected 185 overall by the Niagara Ice Dogs in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft. In the offseason this year, the 17-year-old made the move to the Aurora Tigers and joined the Ontario Junior Hockey League. He has recorded one assist thus far this year.

To find Adamo Zingaro’s page, please enter this URL: https://yellowbrickhouse.akaraisin.com/ui/2022walk/p/1231ae07e94041369323da2714d60c88On the ice this week, Zingaro and the Aurora Tigers, dropped back-to-back home games last weekend.

The Tigers fell to the Georgetown Raiders 7-5 and lost in overtime to the Milton Menace 4-3 the following evening.

In the loss to the Raiders, Khaden Henry, Zander Hutchinson, Ryan Evenhuis and Deandres De Jesus all recorded two assists. Captain Connor Van Weelie and Jace Lavallee scored twice, while Lucas Stanojevic added one of his own.

Against the Milton Menace, the Aurora Tigers – who struggled last year against this team – had gone down the same path in this outing.

The Menace heavily outshot the Tigers 43-23 forcing Tigers netminder Glen Crandall to stand on his head making 39 saves on the night.

Ryan Gagner broke the deadlock in the first period just over one minute into the first period. Matheson Mason and Ethan McFarland recorded one goal and one assist each on the next two goals.

The Tigers will have another back-to-back set at home at the ACC this Friday and Saturday.

The boys will host the Burlington Cougars and the Pickering Panthers respectively. Puck drop is at 7.30 p.m. on both nights.

