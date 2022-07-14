Bolton hair salon celebrates grand opening of new location

Mane Society has been part of community since 2008

By Zachary Roman

Clients, friends and family were stopping by Mane Society in Bolton last Friday, to officially celebrate the grand opening of its new location.

The salon held a customer appreciation night in honour of the grand opening, and free food and drinks were served to those in attendance. While Mane Society moved to its new location in September of 2020, it was unable to host a grand opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic there were times when Mane Society wasn’t even able to be open as the business was deemed non-essential for a time.

Mane Society’s owner, Rocco Aricci, credits his loyal customers for coming back as soon as they were able, and in a speech at the grand opening he thanked them for his businesses’ success as a whole.

“Just before the pandemic hit, my goal was to actually open up a second location, and rather than do that, we decided to have one location and make it a footprint. So, our goal was to open up a luxury salon that has the level of talent that’s needed for something of this caliber. I want people to know that they don’t have to leave Bolton in order to get a good haircut,” said Aricci. “I’m a barber, I’m a stylist, I do both men’s and women’s hair… I enjoy both aspects of it. I’ve been doing it straight out of high school. I’m going to be 35 this year [and] I’ve been doing it since I was 17.”

Aricci said it was a great feeling to host the grand opening and be surrounded by clients, coworkers, family and friends. He said Mane Society’s success is because of everyone, and he even wanted to credit all the people who have worked with him in the past and are now out doing their own thing.

“Without those people, without these people, without our clients, we’re nothing,” said Aricci. “You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.”

Aricci said Mane Society is starting to feel a little bit like one of Bolton’s well-known business staples that have been around for a while like Garden Foods, and that it’s an amazing feeling.

He said Mane Society prides itself on providing luxury service with a hometown feel.

Aricci said he treats his clients like family, and is always happy to be a part of clients’ big life events like weddings.

Mane Society’s new location is 12612 Highway 50 in Bolton.

