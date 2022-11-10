Bolton equestrian takes third at show jumping championship at Royal Horse Show

November 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A Bolton equestrian finished in the top three at the prestigious Canadian Show Jumping Championship at the Royal Horse Show.

Ali Ramsay of Victoria, BC, claimed her first Canadian Show Jumping Championship title on Saturday night.

Bolton’s Susan Horn came into Saturday’s competition sitting on one fault behind Ramsay. She had two rails down with Kirlo van den Bosrand, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding (Cardento 933 x Utrillo Z) owned by Kingsfield Farm, in Saturday’s first round to bring her total to nine faults.

Despite the setback, Horn rallied for a clear in the all-deciding second round to finish in third place.

In the end, it was Ramsay who grabbed the lead and never let go to claim her first Canadian Show Jumping Championship title.

The $125,000 Henry Equestrian Canadian Show Jumping Championship was held over two phases on Friday and Saturday. Having competed for $25,000 in prize money during the opening speed round on Friday, riders returned to the Coca-Cola Coliseum in reverse order of standing to tackle the $100,000 two-round finale.

Ramsay won Friday’s opening speed round, earning the advantage of being the final competitor to contest Saturday’s course. She demonstrated the same composure that put her into the lead, delivering another clear performance with Bonita vh Keizershof Z.

Ramsay and Horn will now join Tiffany Foster, Mario Deslauriers, Amy Millar, and Sam Walker with their top placings in the Canadian Show Jumping Championships. They will return to compete among a star-studded line-up when CSI5*-W international show jumping which began November 9.

This year’s Royal Horse Show showcases the very best in horse sport with an elevated CSI5*-W rating from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

