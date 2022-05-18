Bolton Brewers earn two wins, one loss this week

By Robert Belardi

The Bolton Brewers defeated the Clearview Orioles 6-5 last Thursday, before earning another win and a loss in a double-header against the Owen Sound Baysox last Saturday.

The Brewers, who fell in their season opener 6-5 against the Creemore Padres on the road, came to play in their home opener.

The Orioles came out swinging at the top of the first. Adam Hendy’s lead-off triple made it easy for his teammate, Daniel Morningstar, to bring him home for the first run of the game.

At the bottom of the opening inning, Adam Hutchinson brought home Brett Chater for the Brewers to tie it up.

In the bottom of the third inning, tied up at two, the Brewers blew the game open.

Mike Bonsignore ripped a three-run shot to left-field to give the Brewers a 5-2 lead.

Moving into the top of the sixth inning, the Orioles brought the game within one. Steve Bartlett went deep for a solo home run and T.J. Parker brought home another run to make it 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Carter Burnside recorded his second hit of the game and his second RBI to bring another run home giving the Brewers a two-run lead heading into the final inning of the game.

Nick Pettinaro, who relieved starting pitcher Nick Hodgson for the Brewers in the sixth inning, only gave up one run, saving the game.

Hodgson earned his first win of the season on the mound, putting in seven innings of work and striking out two batters.

“We kind of go through these hills and valleys. You see, we got off to a 5-2 lead and then we let them crawl back. I think we have got to get the rust off and get that going,” said head coach, Mike Wallace.

“I think hitting-wise, it was night and day from Game One. In Game One, we left a small city on base. I think today, we were drawing the ball a lot better today. The fielding, I think, will come with a few more reps.”

Up against the Baysox on Saturday, 6-3 in the first game and won 23-8 in the second game of the day.

The Brewers took on the Orillia Majors on the road this past Tuesday. Tonight, the Brewers are on the road against the Ivy Rangers. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. at Victoria Park.

To keep track of the Brewers, and even the Bolton Dodgers, please head to the North Dufferin Baseball League website. Click on schedule and filter the tab to Senior Division.

To keep an eye on the Caledon Jr. Nationals, click schedule and make sure the filter is set on junior division.

