ARREST IN STOLEN TRUCK INVESTIGATION

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges and seized stolen property stemming from a truck and trailer theft investigation.

“On February 10, 2022, officers responded to a call for service regarding the theft of two stolen transport trucks (tractors and trailers) from a trucking lot in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The trailers were reportedly filled with televisions.

“In April 2022, the ongoing investigation revealed that at least one of the TVs was being sold at a store in Mississauga. With the assistance of the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit, a judicial authorization was obtained for the retail store.

“On April 8, 2022, police attended the store and conducted their search. As a result, four 55-inch TVs, thousands of dollars’ worth of men’s and women’s fragrances, and thousands of dollars of wallets and articles of clothing from Burberry manufacturer were seized.”

Ali Shirzad, 31, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on June 24, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

For anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

MULTIPLE AUTO THEFTS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating five new vehicle thefts in the Bolton area.

“In the early morning hours of April 5, 2022, five Toyota vehicles (three Highlanders and two 4Runners) were stolen from residential driveways where they were parked for the night,” say Police. “One of these thefts was captured by video surveillance and shows two male suspects entering a vehicle and leaving shortly thereafter. A few minutes later, two different males entered the vehicle again, and then left. Approximately 35 minutes later, the two original males are seen returning to the vehicle and one enters and drives the vehicle away while the other male leaves the scene on foot.

“Once in a vehicle and connected to its data port, thieves are able to retrieve vehicle information. The data is then taken to another location where a new key fob is created. They then return with a new fob able to start your vehicle and drive away.

“Another methodology used is what is referred as ‘relay thefts.’ Technology is used to boost the signal from the fob you have in your residence. That signal is used to unlock your vehicle, start the engine, and drive away.”

Below is a list of crime prevention measures that offer protection from both practices above:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night – refer to your car manual for instructions;

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible); and,

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

“If you have any information regarding this or other incidents, please contact the Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“Call 911 if you observe any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation over this past weekend.

“On April 9, 2022, at approximately 3:10 a.m., a resident on Morra Street in Bolton contacted the OPP to report a suspicious vehicle in the neighbourhood,” say Police. “Officers attended and located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Officers suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired and they were asked for a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to a nearby police station where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Ragavi Ragulan, 18, of Brampton, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 23, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“Later that same day, at approximately 4:33 p.m., the OPP received another report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Old Church Road and Highway 50. Officers attended and formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired operation by drugs. Further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert.”

As a result of the investigation, Kyle Revell, 31, of Caledon was changed with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – heroin

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 20, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“In addition to having to attend court, the two involved vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days,” say Police. “The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. Caledon OPP would like to thank the two members of the public for reporting these incidences.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

Readers Comments (0)