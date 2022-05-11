ARREST FOLLOWING THEFTS

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to thefts from motor vehicles.

“In April 2022, Caledon OPP began an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles,” say Police. “They occurred in Caledon and surrounding areas, including the Southfields Village community within the Town of Caledon. On May 6, 2022, the Caledon CSCU located the vehicle involved in the offences and were successful in making an arrest.”

As a result of the investigation, break and enter tools as well as identification from other individuals were seized.

Udhambir Singh, 23, of Brampton was charged with:

Possession of break and enter tools

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with release order (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 9, 2022 to answer the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Here is a list of the Top 10 things crime prevention experts suggest thieves look for when looking for opportunities involving vehicles:

Vehicle left running

Unlocked doors or trunk

Bags of any sort (especially shopping bags around the holiday season)

Visible Electronics

Phone Chargers showing

Loose Change in view

Sunglasses

Tools

Watch or other jewellery

Easy access to the trunk from the vehicle cab

Simple steps to decrease the risk of being victimized:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged five drivers, involved in five separate collisions, with impaired operation over the past weekend. No serious injuries were sustained.

“The first incident was at approximately 12:33 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, where a driver hit a parked vehicle on Ann Street in Bolton,” say Police. “Officers attended, formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired, and made an arrest for impaired operation. The driver was taken to a nearby OPP detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Bonnie Stewart, 49, of Bolton was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 14, 2022 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“The next day, on May 7, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., a two-vehicle collision was reported in a parking lot off of Mayfield Road. Officers attended and suspected that one of the drivers’ abilities were impaired. They were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device (ASD). As a result, the driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Odisho Moshe, 47, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the same court location on July 21, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“In the same evening at approximately 11:10 p.m., another collision was reported on Highway 10 near Forks of the Credit Road. It was a single motor vehicle collision. The vehicle was located on Old School Road. Since officers suspected the driver’s abilities to be impaired, a breath sample into an ASD was demanded. Consequently, the driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment were further tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Jashandeep Singh, 24, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Dangerous operation

Fail to remain

Fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is also scheduled to appear in court on July 21, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“A few hours later, on May 8, 2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., the third collision that night was reported. This incident involved a vehicle that drove into the ditch in the area of Mississauga Road and Mayfield Road. Once officers arrived and began their investigation, one driver was arrested for impaired operation and assault. The accused was taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Jason Hill, 29, of Mississauga was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Assault causing bodily harm

Fail to surrender licence

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is also scheduled to appear in court on July 21, 2022

The charges have not been proven.

“Lastly, during the same early hours at approximately 2:22 a.m., an additional single motor vehicle collision was reported on a property on Mountainview Road. In this incident, the vehicle rolled over and hit a tree. Injuries were minor in nature. Since officers suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, a breath sample was provided into an ASD. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation. Further breath tests were conducted at the hospital where the accused was taken.”

As a result, Marina Parmigiano, 19, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is also scheduled to appear in court on July 21, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“In addition to having to attend court, all five involved vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days,” say Police “Luckily, no one sustained serious injuries as a result of these five preventable collisions. In one incident, the driver was over three times the legal limit.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

DRIVER FOUND IN

FARMER’S FIELD

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged another driver with impaired operation.

“On May 1, 2022, at approximately 1:39 a.m., an officer was conducting a nightly patrol in the area of Old School Road and Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon when a vehicle was observed in a farmer’s field,” say Police. “While investigating and interacting with the driver, the officer suspected that their abilities were impaired and asked for a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Syed Rizvi, 20, of Brampton, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 14, 2022, to answer to the charge. The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence,” say Police. “This applies to a motor vehicle, a vessel, an aircraft, or railway equipment. A motor vehicle specifically is defined as a vehicle that is drawn, propelled, or driven by any means other than muscular power. In simple terms, it applies to any vehicle with an engine (even your riding lawnmower) operated anywhere (even on private property).

“If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

