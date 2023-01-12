ARREST FOLLOWING COLLISIONS

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a motor vehicle collision involving a prohibited impaired driver breaching court conditions in the Town Caledon.

“On Friday, January 6, 2023 at 10:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision where one of the vehicles had fled the scene on Mount Wolfe Road near Castlederg Side Road. There were no injuries in the collision,” say Police.

“Officers located the fail to remain vehicle a short time later and the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment and was arrested. The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment for further investigation. The driver of the fail to remain vehicle was found to be in breach of several court-imposed restrictions and prohibitions.”

Nasser Albish, 39-years-old, from Cookstown, has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x 3

Drive while Prohibited

Fail to Stop at Accident

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operate a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

Operate a Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

Careless Driving

Fail to Surrender Insurance Card

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The vehicle was seized for 45 days.

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP Caledon Detachment would like to encourage motorists to report potential impaired drivers. Motorists can call 911, or *OPP (*677) on their mobile device and be put in contact with an emergency dispatcher. Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device.

TWO COLLISIONS INVESTIGATED

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated two separate motor vehicle collisions involving impaired drivers that occurred over in one night in the Town Caledon.

“On Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Centerville Creek Road north of Healey Road,” say Police. “There were no injuries in the collision.”

Karanvir Singh, 21, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Refuse to Comply with Demand for Breath Sample

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March.

The charge has not been proven.

“A few hours later, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Dixie Road north of King Street. There were no injuries in the collision. The driver of the vehicle failed a roadside screening test.”

Misael Solis, 26, from Mexico, has been charged with:

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

Drive No License

Have Liquor Readily Available

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Drivers charged with Refusal and Over 80mgs received an immediate 90 day drivers’ license suspension and seven day vehicle impoundment.

IMPAIRED OPERATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two additional drivers with impaired operation.

“On January 9, 2023, officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Learmont Avenue and Larson Peak Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At approximately 9:22 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. Since it was suspected that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Arnold Davidov, 43, of Caledon, was subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 26, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“A few hours later, on January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:02 a.m., a collision was reported on King Street near Airport Road. Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle in the ditch. No other vehicles were involved. During the investigation, officers formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired operation. The driver was subsequently transported to a local hospital to treat minor injuries and where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Jasjeet Mann, 36, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation motor vehicle without insurance

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 23, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Both vehicles were impounded for a period of seven days and the driver’s licences suspended for 90 days.

FESTIVE RIDE RESULTS

It was a sobering end to the year and start of a new one for the 812 drivers who were charged with a total of 1,258 impaired driving offences by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) during its annual Festive RIDE campaign, say Police.

“OPP officers were undeterred as they worked through some of the most intense winter storms in recent history, committed as ever to taking impaired drivers and other alcohol/drug-related driving offenders off the road and keeping holiday travelers safe.

“During the campaign, officers conducted close to 10,000 RIDE stops throughout the province, checking approximately 240,000 drivers and investigating those suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Officers also exercised their Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) authority, which allows them to demand a breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver, even if there is no suspicion or evidence of alcohol consumption.”

The OPP also issued 208 Warn Range Suspensions and 21 Zero Tolerance Suspensions to drivers during the seven-week initiative.

“The OPP thanks all road users and citizens who reported suspected impaired drivers to police and did their part to keep roads safe over the holidays.”

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year as part of its ongoing efforts to save lives on Ontario roads.

VEHICLE THEFTS IN DUFFERIN

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating three separate thefts of vehicles in Dufferin County.

“On January 6, 2023, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Victoria Street in the Town of Shelburne for the theft of a vehicle,” say Police. “It was determined that a 2022 white Dodge Durango was stolen in the overnight hours between January 5 and January 6, 2023, from the complainant’s driveway. The vehicle was recovered by OPP officers in a parking lot along highway 401 in Morrisburg, ON. The investigation is continuing.

“Dufferin OPP officers attended a second call for service involving another stolen vehicle. A 2022 grey Dodge Ram was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Greenwood Crescent in the Town of Shelburne at approximately 4:00 a.m. A tracking device traced the vehicle to Quebec before the signal was lost. The investigation is continuing.

“Officers received a third call for service on January 6, shortly after 12:00 p.m., for another stolen vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2022 blue Dodge Ram pickup truck stolen from a residence on Jay Crescent in the Town of Orangeville. It was determined that the vehicle was taken some time during the overnight hours of January 5, to January 6.”

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

