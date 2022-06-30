ARMED ROBBERY IN BOLTON

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to an armed robbery in Bolton and are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects.

“On June 22, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of an armed robbery in progress,” say Police. “At 2:41 p.m., officers arrived and attempted to locate the suspects who had already fled on foot with a quantity of iPhones. Descriptions of two suspects were obtained from security video footage at the retail store on McEwan Drive in Bolton. A handgun was used in the commission of the offence. No injuries were sustained.”

The investigation is ongoing by Caledon OPP’s Major Crime Unit. The OPP’s Forensic Identification Unit also assisted with the investigation.

“The same suspects attempted to enter a different retail store in Bolton just prior to this incident, however entry was not successful. Caledon OPP responded to this separate location due to the panic alarm being activated by store staff.

“They were last seen walking around Hwy 50 and Healey Rd in Bolton, as well as around the Walmart and Home Depot plazas. They would stand out since they were walking around in full track suits, masks, and hoods up despite the extremely hot summer temperatures. It is also believed that they are operating a white BMW SUV.”

Suspect 1 is described by Police as a male, black, late teens or 20ss and is of average height (approximately 5’10”) and has a slim build. He was wearing an all-grey Nike track suit, black and blue mask, and white running shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, late teens or 20s, over 6’ tall, and has a muscular build. The male was wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark pants that were worn low on the waist exposing grey underwear at the back. He wore a dark mask and black Nike running shoes.

Images of both suspects shared by Police can be found above left.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered three high-end vehicles from a shipping container slated to be shipped overseas.

“On June 20, 2022, Caledon OPP was dispatched to a shipping yard on Coleraine Drive in Bolton to recover a stolen vehicle,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was in a shipping container scheduled to be shipped overseas.”

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged, and a judicial authorization was obtained to search the container. The search was conducted that same day and the following vehicles were recovered:

2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVR

2020 Lexus NX

2019 Maserati Levante 61G

All vehicles were reported stolen from the Toronto area.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Please contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 if you have information. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

