ARMED ROBBERY IN BOLTON

September 29, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to an armed robbery in Bolton and are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects.

“On September 23, 2022, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a robbery that took place at a business at 18 King Street East in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation revealed that at approximately 5:12 p.m., two males entered the business, one of which was holding a firearm, and demanded the location where narcotics were kept. A third male waited outside in the driver seat of an older model black sedan. They fled the scene westbound on King Street East at a high rate of speed with a quantity of currency and narcotics.”

The following descriptors were obtained:

Suspect 1: Male, black, thin build, 18-25 years old, 5’3”, wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue pants, white shoes, a surgical mask, and yellow construction gloves. This suspect carried a black duffle bag and a black pistol;

Suspect 2: Male black, thin build, 18-25 years old, 5’5”, wearing a black hoodie, grey or camo pants, black shoes with red accents, a surgical mask, and yellow construction gloves;

Suspect 3: Male, black, thin build, wearing a surgical mask and a black or dark grey hoodie

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.



SECOND ARREST MADE IN HISTORIC HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Twelve years after his murder, members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a second person in relation to the death of 45-year-old Morris Conte, who was reported missing in the Town of Caledon on May 21, 2010.

“On May 22, 2010, human remains were located in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte Township and on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays Township,” say Police. “On May 28, 2010, human remains were also located on Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge. A post-mortem examination revealed that the human remains located at these locations belonged to the same person, Morris Conte.”

One person was charged in July 2011 in connection with the death.

“On September 26, 2022, a second person was arrested in relation to this ongoing investigation. Antonino Lucia, age 62, of Woodbridge, has been charged contrary to section 231 of the Criminal Code with First Degree Murder.”

The charge has not been proven.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Morris Conte.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance in today’s arrest provided by the Caledon OPP Detachment, OPP Central Region Regional Support and Emergency Response Teams.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a vehicle that was stolen from the Bolton area.

“On September 22, 2022, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a stolen 2021 Ram pick-up truck that occurred in the overnight hours,” say Police. “It was taken from a residential driveway in the area of Longwood Drive and Kingsview Drive in the Town of Caledon. Video footage used in the preliminary investigation revealed three males entering the vehicle at approximately 3:20am that morning. The vehicles headlights were observed blinking before being driven away 10 minutes later.

“The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged and located the vehicle in the City of Mississauga. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

“Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three drivers with impaired operation in one night.

“On September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Torbram Road near Old School Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle in the ditch. The driver was later located at a different location and the investigation led officers to make an arrest for impaired operation. The driver was subsequently transported to a police station where breath tests were conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Ian Davies, 64, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Fail to remain

“On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:59 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to another single motor vehicle collision on Mayfield Road near Kennedy Road. Upon arrival, officers suspected that the driver’s ability was impaired. A breath sample was provided into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to an OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.

Jones Budong, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus)

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

“Lastly, at approximately 3:17 a.m. in the same morning, Caledon OPP responded to a disturbance on Escarpment Side Road near Horseshoe Hill Road. As part of the investigation the officer believed that the driver’s ability was impaired, a breath sample was provided into an ADS. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to an OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Raghav Sharma, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

All three vehicles from the three incidents were impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days. The three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 1, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

