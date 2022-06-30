Current & Past Articles » Letters

Apology needed, says reader

June 30, 2022   ·   0 Comments

You submitted a recent photo to The Caledon Citizen about the recent grand opening for Lincoln Pools that was published for the Thursday, June 23, 2022 edition.

The problem is that the official Town photo also includes Regional Councillor Jennifer Innis at the left side. You unfortunately chose to deliberately cut off Ms. Innis, your competition for Mayor in the upcoming municipal election, from the photo you submitted to The Citizen.

An apology and correction is required.

Skid Crease

Caledon

(Editor’s Note: With apologies to Councillor Innis, last week’s article is re-printed with the full photograph on Page 16)



         

