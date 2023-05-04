Annual Velocity ride in support of Caledon seniors coming soon

May 4, 2023 · 0 Comments

Registration is open and fundraising has begun for June 17 event

By Zachary Roman

Bike lovers from all across Caledon will be riding for a cause on June 17.

Caledon Community Services’ (CCS) Velocity ride in support of Caledon seniors is returning that day with the classic 10, 25, 50 and 100-kilometre routes available for riders to choose from.

The 10-kilometre route is designed for families and new riders, while the 25-kilometre route is designed as a “reasonable challenge” for youth, families, and inexperienced riders. The 50-kilometre route takes riders through hilly terrain and will be a good challenge even for experienced riders. Finally, the 100-kilometre route is for the most serious of riders and can take between three and five hours to complete.

For more information about the ride; and to register, sponsor, donate, or volunteer; visit ccs4u.org online and follow the link to the Velocity website.

Last year, the Velocity ride was held on Canada Day, but this year it is back to being held in the morning on Caledon Day, June 17. Depending on which route a rider chooses to take, they will depart from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. from Caledon Town Hall in Caledon East. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and riders are asked to check in 15 minutes before their start time.

Fundraising is being done online on the Velocity website, and a great effort has been made already. A total of over $42,000 has been raised by cyclists so far and CCS is hoping to continue the positive trend and raise well over $50,000.

If you’re not a cyclist, you can still help out at Velocity in a variety of volunteer roles like: registration table volunteer, cheerleader, set up and take down volunteer, rest stop volunteer, route marshal, and start and finish line volunteer.

All riders who participate in this year’s event will receive a free t-shirt to remember their ride by, and after the ride is finished, there will be a complimentary lunch and prizes given out.

Each year, the goal of the Velocity ride is to raise funds in support of Caledon seniors living a fulfilling and engaged lifestyle in Town. CCS offers community support programming, a Caledon specialist clinic, non-medical supports that help seniors live independently, respite companionship, health and wellness programming, accessible transportation, and more for seniors.

Readers Comments (0)