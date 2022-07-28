Annie Parker Foundation hosting golf tournament in Inglewood

July 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

Foundation hopes to raise $50,000 for those fighting cancer and to support their families

By Zachary Roman

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson will be the keynote speaker at an upcoming charity golf tournament in Inglewood.

The Annie Parker Foundation was created to support, inspire and empower BRCA mutation cancer previvors, survivors, thrivers and their families through specially curated programs, partnerships and events.

The foundation is hosting a golf tournament at the Caledon Country Club on September 13 to fund its efforts. Tickets are $375 per person and $1500 for a foursome.

According to the foundation’s website, Dr. Mary-Claire King, a geneticist at the University of California, discovered the gene that is responsible for many breast and ovarian cancers: BRCA1.

In her life, Parker has battled cancer three times and won, and now shares her story to inspire others like her.

Parker, whom the foundation is named after, became one of the first women in Canada to be tested for the BRCA1 gene mutation. Her test was positive, confirming what she had suspected: that there was a hereditary link in some cancers — she lost her mother and sister to cancer before she too developed it.

Veronica Fazio, the events lead for the Annie Parker Foundation, explained many of the patients the foundation helps are new to Canada, and don’t have the funds to access additional cancer care beyond what is covered by Ontario’s health care.

Money raised from the charity golf tournament in Caledon will be used to help cover the costs of this care, said Fazio.

Fazio said she got involved with the Annie Parker Foundation after having a cancer scare a few years ago. When her cancer tests came back negative, she knew she wanted to do something to help those who were not as fortunate as her and are diagnosed with cancer.

“If they’re diagnosed, our support and contribution can make that fight a little bit easier,” said Fazio.

She explained at the upcoming charity tournament there’s going to be entertainment beyond just golf, as well as prizes, and food and drinks. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. and should wrap up around 4 p.m.

Fazio said the Annie Parker Foundation is very appreciative of Mayor Thompson for his scheduled attendance, the Town of Caledon, Caledon Country Club, and the people who are volunteering to make the tournament a success.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the tournament.

For more information on those, and to register for the tournament itself, interested parties can visit the Annie Parker Foundation’s website at annieparkerfoundation.com.

Readers Comments (0)