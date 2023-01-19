Alliston Hornets blank Golden Hawks 7-0

January 19, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets picked up another two points on the weekend when they hosted the Caledon Golden Hawks at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, January 13.

It was a slow start to the game with the Hornets leading 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Hornets goals came from Jakob Power and Parker Mills.

After a scoreless second period, the Hornets returned for the third frame and unleashed a fury scoring five unanswered goals to end the game 7-0.

Alliston third period goals came from Jack Micone, Owen Fralick, Andrew Maltby, and Cole Turcotte for two.

“We were working them all down the ice, and not giving them any chances,” said Hornets rookie goalie Kevin Halloran, who got his first junior hockey shut-out in the game. “We knew if we kept doing, what we were doing, they would eventually get tired of giving up chances, and that’s what happened.”

Caledon arrived at the arena as a seventh-place team, but the Hornets still had to take them as a serious opponent.

“Our coaches are always telling us to work hard no matter what team it is,” Halloran said.

After the weekend, the Hornets have a 21-5-1 record including one overtime loss and are in second place with 44 points.

The Stayner Siskins remain in first place taking only one loss after 25 times on the ice.

The Schomberg Cougars are in third place with 36 points.

The Innisfil Spartans are in fourth place followed by the Orillia Terriers and the Huntsville Otters.

With 12 games on the regular schedule, Stayner is still the team to beat this season. The Hornets will face the Siskins two more times this season and will be out to deliver Stayner their second loss of the season.

The Hornets will return to home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Saturday, February 4, when they will host the Stayner Siskins.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)