Agricultural Society thanks volunteers

On behalf of the Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society we would like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers who helped make our 44th Annual Truck & Tractor Pull such a great success!

It takes many hands to put on such large event, so thank you for your time and effort!

Our Tractor Pull was full of action, smoke and power this year. We would like to thank everyone for coming out, it was so nice to see everyone again. It turned out to be a great community event!

Also, a big thank you to all our tractor pull sponsors.

Each year you help contribute to the success of our event through donations or services. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!

A special thank you goes out to the Caledon O.P.P., the Bolton Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus for their coverage of our Tractor Pull. We enjoy working with you.

The Bolton Truck & Tractor Pull is a community event put on by the volunteers of the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society. This organization also puts on the Bolton Fall Fair which is running September 23- 25 2022.

For more information about our organization and how you can become involved as a volunteer or a sponsor of our events, visit our website at www.boltonfair.ca

Thanks for your continued support!

Tom & Heather French

Truck & Tractor Pull Chairmen

Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society

