Admirals searching for answers through first few weeks of the OJHL season

September 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Admirals continue to search for answers at the start of the 2022/2023 OJHL (Jr. A) season.

The Admirals remain winless through their first six outings, conceding a whopping 37 goals in total, the most in the league thus far.

Having been in Cobourg this week for the OJHL Showcase, Admirals players had the pleasure of playing in front of scouts travelling from parts of Canada and from south of the border.

The annual Showcase, is always planned to be situated in one place and mid-week, to prevent any conflict with scouts’ schedules and to make it easier for everyone to attend.

Despite a difficult 7-3 loss this past Tuesday night against the Cobourg Cougars, there are a few Admirals players that have played fairly well that may have had a great opportunity to get a look.

Russian winger Daniil Kononov only amassed 21 points in 46 outings with the Admirals last season. However, this year, Kononov, leads the team in scoring with 10 points in the first six games and well on pace to surpass his previous record.

The same also goes for Sebastian Bulovs.

The Brampton, ON, native recorded his first hat-trick of the season in an 8-7 loss against the North York Rangers earlier in the year.

One of the Admirals top forwards last year, Bulovs has nine points in five games and will look to surpass his 37-point season just a year ago.

The Admirals will return home to look for their first win of the new campaign. The boys host the Oakville Blades this Saturday at Mayfield Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

In the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. B), the Caledon Bombers were having a similar beginning to their 2022/2023 season before this past Sunday.

Having dropped the first four games of the season and only tallying six goals in total, the Bombers blew up the Brantford Bandits 5-1 on the road.

Marko Laurencic led the way with two goals on the night. Ethan Finlason recorded three assists.

The Bombers will be in Pelham, ON, this weekend for the GOJHL showcase. The Bombers will be taking on the Thorold Blackhawks tomorrow morning at 11:00 a.m. and the LaSalle Vipers on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

In the Provincial Junior Hockey League (Jr. C), the Caledon Golden Hawks dropped their opening two games of the year against the Huntsville Otters and the Alliston Hornets.

The Golden Hawks are on the road tonight to take on the North Carruthers Division finalists, Schomberg Cougars at the Trisan Centre. The boys will head out on the road Saturday night to take on newcomers to the division the Innisfil Spartans and Sunday afternoon, they will return home to Mayfield arena for a date with the Orillia Terriers at 2:00 p.m.

