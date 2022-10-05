A taste of Greece at El Greco Bakery & Specialty Coffee

October 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

One of the newest additions to local cuisine in the area, El Greco Bakery & Specialty Coffee, delivers a unique and satisfying experience based on Greek culture at its Highway 9 location.

Owners Chrisa Gaitanis and Dimitrious Logothetis spent several months renovating the location with plans to expand even further over the next year.

In the store front, Chrisa offers a variety of delicious Greek-style bakery products as well as beverages that make a nice treat or desert for a special occasion.

“We’re a Greek bakery, along with European specialty coffees,” Chrisa explained. “We have espresso, latte, cappuccino, fredo cappuccino, mochas, and every kind of coffee you can think of, we can make it here.”

The desert selection is varied and offers a full range of delicious treats. There are Greek cookies, biscuits, pastries, and the very popular Nutella croissants. A spinach feta cheese pie, delivers a real taste Greek food. Everything is created fresh every morning.

“What I would like to do is bring a little bit of Europe here,” Chrisa explained. “I’d like to introduce some Greek things to the community here, and they have embraced me and they love it. We make some very traditional style deserts.”

In the food truck parked in front of the bakery and easily visible from Highway 50, Dimitrious makes a variety of different foods including souvlaki wraps, pork wraps, lamb wraps, souvlaki chicken dinners, Greek salad, fries, and even poutine.

The meat is marinated for two days before being served. Dimitrious prepares everything himself and the truck is open until 7 p.m.

El Greco Bakery & Specialty Coffee offers a treat for people who like to experience something different as well as a morning coffee that goes beyond the normal beverage served at a typical coffee shop.

The food truck and bakery are located at the corner of Highway 9 and Highway 50.

Readers Comments (0)