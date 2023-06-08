A Mental Detox: To Create Your Best Summer Yet

This is a great time of year to do a mental detox and prepare for your best summer ever.

My own life really changed when I became more disciplined about my mind and the thoughts I was telling myself. As much as I would feel joy when I would accomplish something, it was a temporary joy. I would quickly be consumed with the next thing on my To Do list. The real bliss happened when, no matter what was going on in my own life, I became more discerning in steering my internal program to a positive one. I love working with my clients on how to elevate their mindset because it is clear how quickly we see changes in one’s moods, stress, and overall happiness.

The following are a few quick tips to help you elevate your mindset today and start to experience a more positive and fulfilling life.

Start your day with “I GET TO”

When you first open your eyes in the morning, begin to train your brain into focusing on the positive by saying: “I get to…” A simple change from I have to, to I get to will create a huge shift in how you feel and how you start your day.

Activate the Feel-Good Hormone

Our bodies are meant to move and not just for physical health, for mental health as well.

It doesn’t matter what you do as long as you move your body and the summer is a great time to get outside and do this. Regular exercise releases endorphins, which can boost your mood and energy levels.

Every morning tell yourself: “I choose to feel good, so I choose to move my body today.”

A Healthy Eating Mindset

When we feel well, we eat well, when we eat well we feel well. It is a great reciprocal relationship and the opposite can be true. When we feel emotionally drained or stressed many of us will opt for “comfort food” to help us cope.

Remember our primary need is to eat for energy; when you have a busy work week choose foods that will give you the most brain power and energy. The more food is in its natural state, the more energy giving it is.

A healthy food mindset tells your body: “Today I am eating whole foods that give me energy, today I am going to enjoy healthy foods that feel good to my body and mind.”

Prioritize Yourself

We are the captains of our ship, the navigators of our life, and ultimately 100% responsible for our happiness and our misery. The great news is that happiness is in your power when you prioritize your happiness and your Self.

Setting aside time every day for yourself to connect inwards. Relaxing is essential nourishment for the mind. This is our brain’s chance to recharge and reconnect with self.

A daily practice of meditation, nature walks, journaling or breath work is a great way to do this.

Remember it all starts with the mind. If you tell yourself that you are a priority, the body will follow. Action around self becomes easier once the mind decides.

Train your mind by making a sticky note and put it somewhere that is visible. Let it read: “I AM A PRIORITY”.

Remember a positive mind creates a positive life. It all starts with our mind and what we are telling ourselves.

By following these tips, you can keep feeling great as summer approaches and make the most of this vibrant and joyful season. Embrace the warmth, sunshine, and endless possibilities that summer brings!

by Julie Cass of thepositivechange.com

For meditations go to https://www.youtube.com/@JulieCass

