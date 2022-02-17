IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

February 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday.

“On February 13, 2022, at approximately 5:12 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Highway 10 and Beech Grove Side Road in Caledon Village,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Since the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to an OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Arveen Gosal, 19, of Shelburne was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 26, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“Later that same day at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a second vehicle into the ditch in the area of Humber Station Road and Healey Road. No injuries were sustained. Due to observations made by the officer, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. Consequently, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to a nearby police station where further breath tests were conducted.”

Edoardo Tanel, 54, of Woodbridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 28, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Both vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“A leading cause of collisions that occur during the winter months is poor driving, not poor driving conditions. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired driving.

“On February 10, 2022, at approximately 3:17 p.m., the Caledon OPP was alerted of a vehicle hitting a guard rail on Highway 10 in Caledon Village before entering a local gas station,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Officers attended and formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired driving and was subsequently transported to the Caledon Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Baljit Chauhan, 38, of Brampton was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

Operator while impaired

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 28, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists to make alternate plans to not drive impaired.

How to spot an impaired driver:

Quick acceleration or deceleration

Weaving across the road

Almost striking an object, curb, or vehicle

Stopping without a cause or erratic breaking

Drifting in and out of traffic lanes

Turning abruptly or illegally

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911.

Readers Comments (0)