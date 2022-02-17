Flato Developments shares plans for new development

By PAULA BROWN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Flato Developments gave Shelburne community members an early glimpse into their plans for a new development located on the west end of town earlier this week.

The Markham-based developer, hosted a community engagement event at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) on Tuesday evening, February 15, to gain feedback on conceptual plans for the first phase of development.

“At Flato, we believe in building complete communities and we can only build complete communities while we are discussing,” said Flato CEO, Shakir Rehmatullah. “We take the feedback and comments, and bring it back to the drawing. We go back to our consulting team, architects, planners, engineers, and then we try to see what we can do that would improve the plan and what would cater to the needs of the Shelburne community.”

The first phase of the proposed development, located along Hwy. 89 and 4th Line, is part of a larger future development of just over 38 hectares of land by Flato. The development’s first phase consists of a seniors’ housing building with up to 93 rental units as well as a commercial plaza.

The Town of Shelburne has been facing a lack of available and affordable housing for seniors within the community for some time.

Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson has previously noted how Council learned about the senior living issue during their campaigning four years ago.

“Our seniors need to be able to have a space where they can call home and feel comfortable. Many of our seniors are looking to downsize in properties and it’s becoming harder and harder to find affordable spaces, that also accommodate their needs,” said Anderson at Flato’s event.

The Shelburne senior housing development presented on Tuesday is similar to one currently under construction by Flato Development in Dundalk, known as Edgewood Suites. Shelburne Town Council originally received the conceptual vision for phase one of the development in October of 2020.

Amenities part of the proposed senior building in town include a gym, yoga and wellness centre, a library, media room, outdoor patio with gazebos, faith room, private vegetable garden, open concept floor plans with wide hallways and balconies for accessibility, visitor parking, concierge, and parkette.

“Seeing these plans is really encouraging. [Flato] in the early days asked what the needs of the community were and one of the big needs Council expressed was housing suitable for seniors. They certainly haven’t disappointed…[it] is exactly what we’ve asked for,” said Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills.

The community engagement event was a casual affair with attendees reading about Flato’s plans for municipal servicing, environmental assessments and community involvement.

Two local residents who spoke with the Free Press said they attended the event to gain clarity on where the building is being built and specifics of what is proposed.

“We were definitely interested, but more that we thought maybe it was a condo that you could purchase. We also didn’t realize it was marketed toward seniors, but seeing the amenities and good location, we think it’s great.”

Set in the early steps of development there is not yet a time line for when the housing will be constructed or the cost of rent.

